Girls’ Saugatuck rowing sets sights on nationals

Staff Writer Sophia Jaramillo ’27 has always had a built-in best friend: her twin sister, Andrea.

“We have different friends and different styles,” Jaramillo said, “but we’re still close.”

Outside of her sister, Jaramillo has also cultivated many friendships through her lacrosse and track teams.

“I like how they’re team sports, especially lacrosse,” she said, “because you can make such close connections with your friends.”

Now, as a member of Inklings, Jaramillo is excited to join a similar community.

“I hope to find my voice in a way by writing things I’m passionate about and make good friends,” she said.