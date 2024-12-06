Revenue or loss? Trump’s Tariffs promote inequality in American economics

Kelpin Gomez ’25 President-elect Trump’s economic policies are widely assumed to have a positive impact on aggregate demand in the economy while decreasing supply and raising prices for consumers.

Tariffs, the taxes imposed on imported goods, play a significant role in determining consumer prices and the overall economic landscape. Donald Trump’s proposed tariff escalation represents a marked shift in trade policy, aiming to implement across-the-board taxes on imports at levels potentially unseen since the 1930s. While advocates argue that these measures will restore manufacturing jobs and rebalance trade relationships, the broader implications for consumers and businesses suggest a more complex and challenging outcome.

“ Higher tariffs increase costs for raw materials and finished goods, forcing companies to either raise prices for consumers or absorb financial losses.” — Kelpin Gomez '25

Previous tariffs during Trump’s presidency were estimated to cost U.S. households approximately $1,300 annually due to increased prices on imported goods. Further escalations, pledged to slap 60% tariffs on all goods coming in from China and 10%, or higher tariffs on goods imported from all other countries, impacting both imported goods and domestically produced items reliant on foreign components. He also threatened to hit Mexican-made goods with 100% tariffs. Such increases in costs could strain consumers and hinder business growth, potentially pushing the economy toward stagnation or recession.

Small businesses, often dependent on global supply chains, would likely face significant challenges. Higher tariffs increase costs for raw materials and finished goods, forcing companies to either raise prices for consumers or absorb financial losses. This dynamic threatens the stability of thousands of enterprises, which form a critical part of the U.S. economy.

Countermeasures from other nations could worsen the situation even further. For example, countries targeted by these tariffs, such as China, may respond with their own taxes on U.S. exports. Sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and technology could be heavily affected. A notable precedent is the significant decline in soybean exports during Trump’s first term, a situation likely to repeat under similar conditions.

An alternative approach to these challenges involves prioritizing policies that foster fair trade while avoiding economic disruption. Strengthening domestic manufacturing could focus on investments in innovation, infrastructure, and education rather than relying on tariffs. Initiatives such as tax incentives for U.S.-based production and grants for research and development may provide sustainable job creation without increasing costs for consumers.

Furthermore, modernizing trade agreements and enhancing diplomatic efforts with international allies could address concerns such as intellectual property theft and unfair labor practices without triggering trade wars. Instead of reverting to a pre-1995 trade system , crafting a forward-looking framework could balance globalization with local economic resilience.

The potential impacts of tariffs on the economy underscore the need for careful evaluation of trade policies. While the goal of strengthening domestic industries is important, the methods used must avoid unintended consequences that harm consumers, businesses, and economic stability. A balanced and strategic approach to trade policy can achieve these objectives without imposing undue burdens on the economy. However there is no certainty of what Trump has in mind.