Weston’s Lachat Town Farm brings Halloween Thrills with METEOR Event

Weston Lachat Town Farm launched its Halloween event, METEOR, this past weekend, Oct. 18-20, and will return for a final round from Oct. 25-27. This interactive experience guides visitors on a 45-minute tour featuring frightening live actors through the fictional meteor crash that transformed the farm. The event is inspired by the true story of a meteor that hit Weston in 1807 and is sponsored by Coldwell Banker of Westport.
Throughout the tour, the cast portrays characters that were altered and “dehumanized” by the mysterious meteor that “took over” the farm. In creature-like costumes with green masks, scary sharp teeth and claw hands, they guide the visitors with intense scenes and scares enhanced by special effects such as strobing lights and creepy sounds.
Visitors immerse themselves in the imaginative storytelling while being tasked to figure out the mystery behind the meteor and its dark secrets and unsettling effect on the farm, the secret is then revealed at the end of the tour which gives an escape room feel. Visitors will also learn the truths about the meteor that hit Weston.
The experience offers various Halloween-themed drinks and treats available for purchase at the farm. Tickets are priced at $20 per person, with all proceeds supporting Lachat Town Farm’s educational programs and operation costs. METEOR takes place rain or shine, with its time slots starting as early as 6 p.m. and as late as 8 p.m.
Due to the frightening and potentially disturbing content, the experience is recommended for ages 12 and up, and any child under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
