Stormac Hockey co-op finds early success in inaugural season

Austin Heyer ’27 The Staples Hockey team is now called Stormac. They have started the season 3-3 and 2-1 in the FCIACS

With the winter sports season started, the newly formed Stormac hockey team is off to a promising start in their inaugural season. So far, the combination of Norwalk, Staples and Brien Mcmahon seems to work as the team starts to click on the ice. Midway through the season, Stormac holds an FCIAC record of 2-1, showing the potential for even greater success in the weeks ahead.

“ We’ve had some ups and downs with this new co-op. But we couldn’t ask for a better group of kids. The guys have bought into the standard we want to have as a group on and off the ice. — Head Coach Matt Bohn

“I think we’ve gelled well,” Captain Harry Goodburn ’25 said. “The boys are feeling good about the team.”

Head Coach Matt Bohn agreed, emphasizing the steady progress the team has made since their first practice.

“We’ve had some ups and downs with this new co-op,” Coach Bohn said. “But we couldn’t ask for a better group of kids. The guys have bought into the standard we want to have as a group on and off the ice.”

While this has been quite a challenge with players from three different schools coming together, the commitment to the sport among the team has eased things a bit. The players, according to Coach Bohn, started working out during the summer to establish a connection with each other before the season started. That early preparation set in place a great team culture that has been highlighted through their practices and into games.

“The work we put in before the season really helped us come together,” Captain Mac Lawton ’26 said. “We’ve been practicing hard and working hard as a team.”

With more than half the season still to go, the Stormac hockey team would like to continue to build momentum. Up next for the Storm is an away match against Trumbull on Jan 15. The team hopes to capture another victory, bringing them to 3-1 in FCIAC play and 4-3 overall.