Wrecker Fest: Activities

Staff Writer Malena Tortorella ’27 has been cooking and baking almost daily for five years.

“I cook for my family and bring treats for my friends,” Tortorella said. “I started with my grandma, and now I do it independently.”

Another strong inspiration was her seventh grade English teacher, who ran the CMS newspaper and sparked her passion for journalism.

“We talked a lot and she really inspired me to join the school newspaper in middle school,” Tortorella said. “That love of journalism inspired me to take Advanced Journalism.”