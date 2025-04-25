From sun to salary: how students plan to make most out of summer

Taken from Westport Weston Family YMCA website There are plenty of jobs available to high schoolers this summer, including working as a camp counselor at Camp Mahackeno, pictured above.

As school halls empty for the summer, students start trading worksheets for paychecks, taking on jobs from camp counselors to lifeguarding. However, those aren’t the only jobs available over the summer to high school students. This summer, teens are getting creative with how they earn and where they work.

For some students, summer jobs are more than a paycheck; they’re a chance to gain real-world experience, build confidence and discover unexpected passions.

“I’ve worked in the Westport Chiropractic and Acupuncture office for almost a year now. […] Once I began working, I loved it so much since my boss was very kind and if I made a mistake the whole office helped explain it,” Isabelle Flynn ’25 said. “It’s in general a great job because I get to work flexible hours and talk to nice patients.”

If you like working with kids, working as a camp counselor at the Westport Weston Family YMCA’s Camp Mahackeno might be the place for you. The camp is for kids ages 5-15 and runs from June 9 – Aug. 22.

“I made friends with the other counselors, made a lot of money, and I also got a lot of babysitting opportunities,” Phoebe Johnson ’27 said. “It was a super fun experience and I loved being outside in the warm weather.”

“ I made friends with the other counselors, made a lot of money, and I also got a lot of babysitting opportunities,” — Phoebe Johnson ’27 said.

Another opportunity to work with kids this summer is by being a camp counselor at Peak Performance Sports Camps, a sports camp for kids ages 5-14 at Saugatuck Elementary School.

“I’ve worked at the Peak Performance Sports Camp during the summer since I was 12,” Skye Selva ’26 said. “I truly enjoy working with kids and have always worked with the preschool group. I plan on working there again this summer.”

There are also plenty of volunteer opportunities around Westport. Places like the Westport Public Library, the Hall Neighborhood House in Bridgeport or the Westport Book Shop all are great places to volunteer that also look good on college applications.

“I research, make and install the window displays at the Westport bookshop. I’m glad I’ve been able to find a way to volunteer and give back to my community,” Evie Bory ’26 said. “I wasn’t able to volunteer in the conventional way due to my busy schedule so I’m grateful to the bookshop for finding a way I could still help out.”