Ready, set, summer! What Staples students are doing this summer

Paper Editor Camilla Garfield ’27 has always loved to write. Looking for a way to further this passion, trying out Introduction to Journalism was a no-brainer.

“I ended up really liking it, so I wanted to join Inklings,” Garfield said. “I want to do this for my four years here.”

In addition to writing, Garfield enjoys running and is a part of the Staples basketball team in the winter. She also plans on continuing her Staples basketball career through senior year.

“I’ve played basketball my whole life,” Garfield said. “I also like to go on runs, especially with my dog.”