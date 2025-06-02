Fluffy and Fabulous: Top 10 Cutest Dogs at Westport’s Annual Show

Lunge. Parry. Attack. This is a typical weekday for Avni Krishna ’25, who spends her time fencing outside of school. Although Krishna enjoys her sport, she is unsure whether she would try out for the new Staples varsity team this winter.

“I didn’t even know that was a thing,” Krishna said. “I see them fencing in the cafeteria sometimes.”

Krishna joined Inklings to learn and participate in the craft of journalism. “It’s really nice to be part of a new generation, learning about how it’s important (…) to be the best journalist you can be,” Krishna said. “News is super vital.”