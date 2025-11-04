Charities of Westport

National Charity League and Staples League of Boys’ are preparing themselves for a wonderful year of charity ahead in the 2025-2026 season.

In the bustling town of Westport, philanthropy from students can go unnoticed. However, charities such as National Charity League, and Staple’s SLOBS are preparing for a season of philanthropy ahead to help out a vast amount of organizations such as Caroline House, Person to Person, or the local Gillespie Center.

National Charity League is a nationwide organization that has a chapter here in Westport, available to moms and daughters across Westport starting from grade seven up until grade twelve.

“ [it] gives Westport more of a community vibe as everyone’s working together to build it up and help out. “National Charity league member, Maya McGuinn ’28 said.

NCL is able to provide help to local organizations in Westport such as Earthplace, Tails, and The Gillespie Center. This allows mothers and daughters to enjoy each other’s company while helping a greater cause.

Staples League of Boys (SLOBS), helps out around Westport with members that range from their freshman year to senior year. SLOBS impacts many charities in Westport, such as helping Earthplace with Fall Fest or giving out ‘I Voted’ stickers after an election.

"We really do have volunteers for a wide array of organizations which creates a really in depth impact throughout Westport, into many different organizations, goals and missions." President of SLOBS Rei Seltzer '26 said.

Both National Charity League and Staples League of Boys impact Westport, by allowing students of Staples to contribute to the town in a meaningful and positive way.

“National Charity League has helped me realize that helping people can make you feel good and it can also help you.” National Charity League Member Eva Maroney ’29 said.