Charities of Westport

Subscribe
Advertise
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
At 7:45 a.m., Coleytown Elementary received a bomb threat, which led to a two hour delay.
BREAKING NEWS: Coleytown Elementary receives bomb threat, causes delay
Staples remained open on Oct. 20 and 21 as Diwali was celebrated throughout the world.
Statewide Diwali recognition brings little change to Fairfield County school calendars
Picture of the entrance to Coleytown Middle School
Coleytown Middle School is best public middle school in Connecticut
Right to left Jack Thompson 27‘, Jake Shefro 26‘, Dan Woog as moderators right table Don O Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
Students Engage 1st Selectmen Candidates in Q&A
President Donald Trump (above) was a key figure in facilitating the negotiations that resulted in the current Gaza Peace Plan.
Breaking News: Hamas has released the last remaining live hostages
Addison Welling ’26 and Olivia Kuliga ’26 decked out head to toe in red for color wars, while Emily Rosenthal ’28 and Jess Selzer ’28 chose not to dress up for school colors day.
Senior girls shine in school spirit, while underclassmen… miss the memo?
The candidates and moderators take the stage at Toquet Hall. The three First Selectman candidates (from left to right), Don O’Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
A First Selectman discussion for students, created by students
After Max Harper’s ’25 passing in October of last year, friends and family gathered at Compo Beach to honor his memory and create a long lasting memorial that is still accessible today.
Living life to the Max: a legacy that continues to inspire
People in the Westport community gather at Ned Dimes Marina to raise money for families with critically ill children. The event includes access to a pizza truck, that anyone with a ticket is allowed to take food from. The event offers merch at the entrance, all showing support for the nonprofit Rach’s Hope.
Walking the extra mile: the Westport community honors Rachel Doran and families in need
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
Social media may offer benefits like connection and support, but it can also cause anxiety because of irrational comparisons and fear of missing out (FOMO).
Scrolling through life instead of living it: How I got out of the loop
Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated actor created by the company Xicoia, has sparked controversy across Hollywood about whether artificial intelligence should and can truly replace human performers.
When the star isn’t human
The Liquid Glass design included in the iOS 26 update includes a new icon for some apps, including the camera and clock.
iOS 26 update misses the mark
Connecticut vows to separate cousin marriages in Connecticut.
I can’t marry my cousin anymore!?: Oh, shucks!—A SATIRE
Driver's education, a necessary process to get your license, is taking a toll on high school students. Why is there so much?
The weight of drivers education on high school students: how can we balance it?
Stamford misses penalty for what would’ve been the equalizing goal.
Staples defeats Stamford to advance to FCIAC final
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Leading Early: Junior Captains Step Into Senior Roles
Staples remembers Homecoming
Arthur Khisyamov ’27 takes a corner for the Wreckers.
Boys’ soccer defeats Danbury for first time in 10 years
The NFL’s decision to feature Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny as the halftime headliner has resulted in national debate over whether he truly represents America.
Bad Bunny’s halftime spot sparks cultural and political debate
Season 34 of “Dancing with the Stars” premiered Sept. 16, with stars like Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles and Robert Irwin blowing up the media.
Beyond the ballroom: how the media builds yet breaks ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Artist promoting her local small business at Westport Popshop Market.
PopShop Market: Handmade Finds & Local Treasures
The image above displays the lyrics of the song "Connecticut ” by Cat Crash, where the artists express their opinion and experiences.
Art or Out of Touch? The Divisive Honesty of ‘Connecticut’ by Cat Crash’s
The rating of Taylor Swift's “Folklore” and “Speak Now” albums perform better compared to “The Life of a Showgirl,” sparking controversy on whether her most recent album is a miss among many hits.
Sequins and Side-Eyes: Why Taylor Swift’s Showgirl Album Isn’t Winning Everyone Over
National Charity League and Staples League of Boys’ are preparing themselves for a wonderful year of charity ahead in the 2025-2026 season.
Charities of Westport
Welcome to Inklings! This is a guide for people interested in joining the award winning newspaper: Inklings.
Welcome to Inklings!
Fall Activities at Silverman’s Farm
Staples remembers Homecoming
Students vs teacher opinions on AI usage
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Charities of Westport

Byline photo of Serena Goldfarb ’28
Serena Goldfarb ’28, Paper EditorNovember 4, 2025
National Charity League and Staples League of Boys’ are preparing themselves for a wonderful year of charity ahead in the 2025-2026 season.

In the bustling town of Westport, philanthropy from students can go unnoticed. However, charities such as National Charity League, and Staple’s SLOBS are preparing for a season of philanthropy ahead to help out a vast amount of organizations such as Caroline House, Person to Person, or the local Gillespie Center. 

 

National Charity League is a nationwide organization that has a chapter here in Westport, available to moms and daughters across Westport starting from grade seven up until grade twelve. 

 

“ [it] gives Westport more of a community vibe as everyone’s working together to build it up and help out. “National Charity league member, Maya McGuinn ’28 said.

 

NCL is able to provide help to local organizations in Westport such as Earthplace, Tails, and The Gillespie Center. This allows mothers and daughters to enjoy each other’s company while helping a greater cause. 

 

Staples League of Boys (SLOBS), helps out around Westport with members that range from their freshman year to senior year. SLOBS impacts many charities in Westport, such as helping Earthplace with Fall Fest or giving out ‘I Voted’ stickers after an election

 

“We really do have volunteers for a wide array of organizations which creates a really in depth impact throughout Westport, into many different organizations, goals and missions.” President of SLOBS Rei Seltzer ’26 said. 

 

Both National Charity League and Staples League of Boys impact Westport, by allowing students of Staples to contribute to the town in a meaningful and positive way. 

 

“National Charity League has helped me realize that helping people can make you feel good and it can also help you.” National Charity League Member Eva Maroney ’29 said. 

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Serena Goldfarb ’28
Serena Goldfarb ’28, Paper Editor
Serena Goldfarb ’28 uses Inklings as a platform to combine her love for writing with her passions for culinary arts and sports. Originally from New York City, Goldfarb began swimming as a way to connect with fellow students and build a sense of community.  “I think sports definitely help you become more adjusted to Staples,” Goldfarb said. In addition to swimming, Goldfarb has always had a love for cooking and uses the culinary club for inspiration. Through Inklings, Goldfarb is given the opportunity to share her thoughts and voice her opinions.  “I love writing,” she said,“and it’s a perfect opportunity to voice everything.”
More to Discover
More in Features
Wrecker Fest: Activities
Wrecker Fest: Activities
On Sunday, May 18 Westport hosted its annual dog show at Winslow park. Dog owners from all over came to show off their furry friends. Here are our top 10 cutest dogs.
Fluffy and Fabulous: Top 10 Cutest Dogs at Westport’s Annual Show
Van Leeuwen opened up in downtown Westport on Feb. 6. The brand is known for ‘better for you’ ingredients than traditional ice cream. They also have fun flavors and vegan options. Their store hours are longer than most parlors in Westport, closing at 11 p.m. on weekdays and 12 a.m. on weekends.
Van Leeuwen's opens in Westport
Jack’s Coffee, which opened in the spring, has seen an increase in business from Staples students as Starbucks on the Post Road has closed for renovation.
Students look to Jack’s coffee in replacement of Starbucks
Senior Homecoming is set for Sept. 28 this year, a whole month ahead of the usual date. With the stress of college applications and introduction to a heavy course load, this only adds another thing onto the senior to-do list.
Homecoming adds to busy year, leaves many confused
The size of Staples can be intimidating to ninth graders as they transition to high school.
Surviving Staples: Ninth grade is hard, but Staples has your back