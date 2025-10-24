Subscribe
Advertise
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Picture of the entrance to Coleytown Middle School
Coleytown Middle School is best public middle school in Connecticut
Right to left Jack Thompson 27‘, Jake Shefro 26‘, Dan Woog as moderators right table Don O Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
Students Engage 1st Selectmen Candidates in Q&A
President Donald Trump (above) was a key figure in facilitating the negotiations that resulted in the current Gaza Peace Plan.
Breaking News: Hamas has released the last remaining live hostages
As Connecticut considers investing pension funds in the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, many educators question the financial risk.
A risky shot: Ned Lamont’s proposal ties teacher pensions to WNBA team investment
Seven Staples seniors were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for their exceptional performance on the PSAT.
Staples announces 2025 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
The candidates and moderators take the stage at Toquet Hall. The three First Selectman candidates (from left to right), Don O’Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
A First Selectman discussion for students, created by students
After Max Harper’s ’25 passing in October of last year, friends and family gathered at Compo Beach to honor his memory and create a long lasting memorial that is still accessible today.
Living life to the Max: a legacy that continues to inspire
People in the Westport community gather at Ned Dimes Marina to raise money for families with critically ill children. The event includes access to a pizza truck, that anyone with a ticket is allowed to take food from. The event offers merch at the entrance, all showing support for the nonprofit Rach’s Hope.
Walking the extra mile: the Westport community honors Rachel Doran and families in need
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated actor created by the company Xicoia, has sparked controversy across Hollywood about whether artificial intelligence should and can truly replace human performers.
When the star isn’t human
The Liquid Glass design included in the iOS 26 update includes a new icon for some apps, including the camera and clock.
iOS 26 update misses the mark
Connecticut vows to separate cousin marriages in Connecticut.
I can’t marry my cousin anymore!?: Oh, shucks!—A SATIRE
Driver's education, a necessary process to get your license, is taking a toll on high school students. Why is there so much?
The weight of drivers education on high school students: how can we balance it?
There is a large number of clubs here at Staples, with lots of people starting new ones for various reasons.
Navigate the club chaos: finding value in the club fair frenzy
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Leading Early: Junior Captains Step Into Senior Roles
Staples remembers Homecoming
Arthur Khisyamov ’27 takes a corner for the Wreckers.
Boys’ soccer defeats Danbury for first time in 10 years
Varsity girls’ soccer finish with a 2-0 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe on Oct. 30
Wreckers girls’ soccer takes down the Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons on Sept. 30
The NFL’s decision to feature Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny as the halftime headliner has resulted in national debate over whether he truly represents America.
Bad Bunny’s halftime spot sparks cultural and political debate
Season 34 of “Dancing with the Stars” premiered Sept. 16, with stars like Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles and Robert Irwin blowing up the media.
Beyond the ballroom: how the media builds yet breaks ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Artist promoting her local small business at Westport Popshop Market.
PopShop Market: Handmade Finds & Local Treasures
The image above displays the lyrics of the song "Connecticut ” by Cat Crash, where the artists express their opinion and experiences.
Art or Out of Touch? The Divisive Honesty of ‘Connecticut’ by Cat Crash’s
The rating of Taylor Swift's “Folklore” and “Speak Now” albums perform better compared to “The Life of a Showgirl,” sparking controversy on whether her most recent album is a miss among many hits.
Sequins and Side-Eyes: Why Taylor Swift’s Showgirl Album Isn’t Winning Everyone Over
Welcome to Inklings! This is a guide for people interested in joining the award winning newspaper: Inklings.
Welcome to Inklings!
Fall Activities at Silverman’s Farm
Staples remembers Homecoming
Students vs teacher opinions on AI usage
Halfway through the first quarter – How are seniors vs. freshmen feeling?
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

A First Selectman discussion for students, created by students

Byline photo of Dylan Robbin ’28
Dylan Robbin ’28, Paper EditorOctober 24, 2025
Dylan Robbin ’28
The candidates and moderators take the stage at Toquet Hall. The three First Selectman candidates (from left to right), Don O’Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.

In 2025, political debates always seem hostile. The Trump v. Harris 2024 presidential election debate was filled with interruptions, name calling, insults and accusations of lying. Most recently, the first New York City mayoral debate between Zohran Mandami, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Silwa was a “bitter and combative affair, with the three candidates trading personal attacks,” according to the New York Times. 

On Oct. 14. At 7 p.m., the Westport Youth Commission held a peaceful discussion with little disagreement between the three candidates running: Kevin Christie (D), Don O’Day (R) and David Rosenwaks (I). Most interestingly though, this successful event was completely run by Staples and Greens Farm Academy (GFA) students.

“This was a two month process. We reached out to all the candidates, got the venue, date and did all the marketing to students,” Youth Co-Chair and moderator Jake Shufro ’26 said. “In terms of moderators, we’re in charge of introducing the candidates, asking the candidates questions and making sure the event goes smoothly.”

Along with Shufro, the other moderators for this event were GFA student Jack Thompson ’27, and founder and editor of 06880 Dan Woog, who was a huge supporter of the student-led event for students.

“It is fantastic that this is youth driven,” Woog said. “A lot of times, I think the candidates get asked the same old questions, but they need to know what is on the minds of teenagers and young people.”

In terms of the actual discussion, all of the candidates shared their key beliefs about the youth’s  role in Westport. David Rosenwaks believes that the government needs to “engage and set an example” for the youth in Westport, especially due to the feeling that the example failed to be set when students were unable to share their voices in the trial of former boys’ soccer coach Russell-Oost Lievense

O’Day shared that it was necessary to focus on improving the job bank as he believes that summer jobs are important to growing up in Westport. Christie proposed more open conversations (similar to his current open coffee conversations at the library) with students as they are the future of Westport.

In attendance at the conversation was captain of the Staples Debate team, Gunnar Eklund ’26, who recognized that this was more of a conversation rather than debate, but felt like the well framed candidates’ responses gave him valuable information and positive anticipation for Westport youth’s future.

“Something that really made me excited was this overall emphasis on getting the youth more engaged. We saw discussion from all three candidates about things like library events, town hall events and brown bag lunches,” Eklund ’26 said. “I would say that these initiatives to promote youth civic engagement were particularly exciting.”

The last 20 minutes of the discussion were student questions for the candidates that were submitted on a Google form. This was very popular and had a lot of engagement as the moderators were not even able to get to every single question.

While not all students are able to vote, the ones who can were impacted by learning about  all sides of the ballot at this event. For  the ones who can’t vote, they still learned about the candidates’ policies and could confer with their parents about the upcoming election.

“Each candidate really grounded their points in not only just policy proposals, but also real world examples of things they have accomplished within our town’s government bodies.

Overall, the leaders of this project, Shufro and Thompson, consider this event a huge success and look to continue the Westport Youth Commission’s success in future years.

“I think it went great,” Thompson ’27 said. “It was great to see a high turnout rate from students in eighth grade all the way to seniors. I think people got a lot of good information and there was a wide range of questions from the audience. Overall, the event was very successful, and in the future, similar events like this would be very beneficial for the youth.”



View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Dylan Robbin ’28
Dylan Robbin ’28, Paper Editor
Paper Editor Dylan Robbin ’28 is a team player, both on and off the football field. As a quarterback and defensive end, finding a passion in sports journalism wasn’t too hard for him.  “I can write about sports in [Advanced Journalism],” Robbin said, “and I can also write about important stuff and current events that matter.” While sports may have led him to the field of journalism, he finds value in having an outlet for his impactful reporting.  “I like how my writing matters,” he said, “and people can read it instead of just writing for a class.”
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Features
After Max Harper’s ’25 passing in October of last year, friends and family gathered at Compo Beach to honor his memory and create a long lasting memorial that is still accessible today.
Living life to the Max: a legacy that continues to inspire
People in the Westport community gather at Ned Dimes Marina to raise money for families with critically ill children. The event includes access to a pizza truck, that anyone with a ticket is allowed to take food from. The event offers merch at the entrance, all showing support for the nonprofit Rach’s Hope.
Walking the extra mile: the Westport community honors Rachel Doran and families in need
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers' digital loophole
Lorenza Arnal founded Capitana, a chili crunch brand, in 2021 and sells along the East Coast, California and Texas. The farmstand is open from 12-5 p.m. on Wednesdays and weekends. Located at 253 Lyons Plain Road, Weston. Founder of Viv’s Veggies Vivian Simmons runs the farmstand when open Fresh tomatoes picked from Viv’s Veggies are sold at the Farmstand on the farm.
Farmstand by Dairy Boy: How Paige Lorenze saved Viv’s Veggies
Connected, but not connecting - today's conversations often happen through screens, even when we’re side by side.
Cell phones prove to be double-edged screen