Subscribe
Advertise
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Picture of the entrance to Coleytown Middle School
Coleytown Middle School is best public middle school in Connecticut
Right to left Jack Thompson 27‘, Jake Shefro 26‘, Dan Woog as moderators right table Don O Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
Students Engage 1st Selectmen Candidates in Q&A
President Donald Trump (above) was a key figure in facilitating the negotiations that resulted in the current Gaza Peace Plan.
Breaking News: Hamas has released the last remaining live hostages
As Connecticut considers investing pension funds in the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, many educators question the financial risk.
A risky shot: Ned Lamont’s proposal ties teacher pensions to WNBA team investment
Seven Staples seniors were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for their exceptional performance on the PSAT.
Staples announces 2025 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
After Max Harper’s ’25 passing in October of last year, friends and family gathered at Compo Beach to honor his memory and create a long lasting memorial that is still accessible today.
Living life to the Max: a legacy that continues to inspire
People in the Westport community gather at Ned Dimes Marina to raise money for families with critically ill children. The event includes access to a pizza truck, that anyone with a ticket is allowed to take food from. The event offers merch at the entrance, all showing support for the nonprofit Rach’s Hope.
Walking the extra mile: the Westport community honors Rachel Doran and families in need
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Lorenza Arnal founded Capitana, a chili crunch brand, in 2021 and sells along the East Coast, California and Texas. The farmstand is open from 12-5 p.m. on Wednesdays and weekends. Located at 253 Lyons Plain Road, Weston. Founder of Viv’s Veggies Vivian Simmons runs the farmstand when open Fresh tomatoes picked from Viv’s Veggies are sold at the Farmstand on the farm.
Farmstand by Dairy Boy: How Paige Lorenze saved Viv’s Veggies
Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated actor created by the company Xicoia, has sparked controversy across Hollywood about whether artificial intelligence should and can truly replace human performers.
When the star isn’t human
The Liquid Glass design included in the iOS 26 update includes a new icon for some apps, including the camera and clock.
iOS 26 update misses the mark
Connecticut vows to separate cousin marriages in Connecticut.
I can’t marry my cousin anymore!?: Oh, shucks!—A SATIRE
Driver's education, a necessary process to get your license, is taking a toll on high school students. Why is there so much?
The weight of drivers education on high school students: how can we balance it?
There is a large number of clubs here at Staples, with lots of people starting new ones for various reasons.
Navigate the club chaos: finding value in the club fair frenzy
Leading Early: Junior Captains Step Into Senior Roles
Staples remembers Homecoming
Arthur Khisyamov ’27 takes a corner for the Wreckers.
Boys’ soccer defeats Danbury for first time in 10 years
Varsity girls’ soccer finish with a 2-0 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe on Oct. 30
Wreckers girls’ soccer takes down the Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons on Sept. 30
Kicker Mickey Ross ’26 lines up for a game winning field goal.
Friday night classic: Wreckers rally in back-and-forth thriller to claim 34–33 victory
Season 34 of “Dancing with the Stars” premiered Sept. 16, with stars like Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles and Robert Irwin blowing up the media.
Beyond the ballroom: how the media builds yet breaks ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Artist promoting her local small business at Westport Popshop Market.
PopShop Market: Handmade Finds & Local Treasures
The image above displays the lyrics of the song "Connecticut ” by Cat Crash, where the artists express their opinion and experiences.
Art or Out of Touch? The Divisive Honesty of ‘Connecticut’ by Cat Crash’s
The rating of Taylor Swift's “Folklore” and “Speak Now” albums perform better compared to “The Life of a Showgirl,” sparking controversy on whether her most recent album is a miss among many hits.
Sequins and Side-Eyes: Why Taylor Swift’s Showgirl Album Isn’t Winning Everyone Over
Stacks on Stacks: Foods the Elm Street Way
Stacks on Stacks: Foods the Elm Street Way
Fall Activities at Silverman’s Farm
Staples remembers Homecoming
Students vs teacher opinions on AI usage
Halfway through the first quarter – How are seniors vs. freshmen feeling?
Italian teacher Luisa D’Amore shares her favorite Italian songs she plays for students
Staples student and staff share their every day soundtracks
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Students Engage 1st Selectmen Candidates in Q&A

Alex Gordonos ’27, Staff WriterOctober 21, 2025
Right to left Jack Thompson 27‘, Jake Shefro 26‘, Dan Woog as moderators right table Don O Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.

Dozens of people shuffled into the Toquet Hall Teen Center in downtown Westport on Tuesday Oct. 14 to watch the three men running for 1st Selectman of Westport address questions on leadership and character from Westport’s youth. Democrat Kevin Christie, Independent David Rosenwaks and Republican Don O Day sat on the right of the stage while moderators Staples Student and Westport Youth Commission(WYC) co chair Jake Shefro 26‘, WYC member from Greens Farms Academy Jack Thompson 27‘ and 06880 owner Dan Woog

“There’s also gonna be an opportunity for them to meet the candidates personally at the event,”  Jake Shero ‘’26 said

Most of the event was the three candidates responding to pre written questions asked by the moderators, these questions included everything from basic getting to know them questions to specific policy ideals. But in the spirit of the conference many of the questions involved youth issues and youth leadership. 

Over the course of the event each candidate gave their ideas of what leadership is and how important good leadership, both young and old, is to local government. This included both ideals of leadership, honest and open dialogue, decisiveness, and standing by your decision, but also specific actions that if elected each candidate would do to promote leadership within the community. 

“It’s imperative that everyone’s voices are heard” said David Rosenwaks independent candidate for first selectman

Ideas like bringing back “brown bag lunches” where people can directly speak with their representative as well as more events like this one where all members of the community get a chance to directly engage with local government. But more than just adding more avenues for community engagement all three candidates highlighted the importance of not just making more spaces for students to be heard but also listening when they do speak. 

“[The event will provide] the opportunity for students to ask candidates their own questions,” Shero said.

Putting this into practice the last roughly 20 minutes of the event were direct questions from the audience, giving everyone a chance to ask their pressing answers. These included important questions on the Hamlet project, sustainability goals and communicating what the government is doing more clearly with the residents. 

In the end the event set a great precedent for what good local leadership should act like, clearly communicating and engaging with the public and at the end it was clear that hopes that events like this will become commonplace around Westport. 

“The opinions of everyone in town matter and I want to serve everyone ages 1 to 100 in the community because we all count and Westport is here for all of us,” David Rosenwak said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Alex Gordonos ’27
Alex Gordonos ’27, Staff Writer
Staff Writer Alex Gordonos ’27, unlike many high school students, is already on the runway toward becoming a pilot. “I have a lot of family friends who have done flight school,” Gordonos said.” I have a family friend who’s a pilot and so it just always seemed like something that was really interesting. It would allow me to not have to sit in one place for an entire career.”  Along with his passion for aviation, Gordonos is a creative thinker who joined journalism in order to write. “Being able to express my thoughts through writing is very important to me,” he said.   
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
President Donald Trump (above) was a key figure in facilitating the negotiations that resulted in the current Gaza Peace Plan.
Breaking News: Hamas has released the last remaining live hostages
As Connecticut considers investing pension funds in the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, many educators question the financial risk.
A risky shot: Ned Lamont’s proposal ties teacher pensions to WNBA team investment
Seven Staples seniors were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for their exceptional performance on the PSAT.
Staples announces 2025 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
Connecticut rolled out new E-bike laws/regulations for the first time
Connecticut Rolls Out new E-bike laws
Jen Tooker came to the Staples Library to talk to Staples students for civics learning week last March.
Campaign suspended, Westport’s First Select Woman suspends her campaign for govern
Long Lots Elementary School’s new build is expected to break ground any day now.
Update on Long Lots Elementary School’s New Build