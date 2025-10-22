Students vs teacher opinions on AI usage

Paper Editor Bailey Lillvis ’27 indulges herself in various high school extracurricular activities, trying to maximize her high school experience. From Orphenians to Inklings, each activity grants her skills that she uses daily. Lillvis loves the feeling of community and camaraderie, both of which she gets in her extracurriculars.

“It felt cool to be involved in such tight-knit communities simultaneously,” Lillvis said.

Lillvis took journalism because of her passion for English. She now takes multiple English courses at Staples, including various AP classes.

“I felt like,” Lillvis said, “honestly, [English] was my strong suit compared to STEM classes.”