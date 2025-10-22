Westport Connecticut First Selectman race preview

Paper Editor Dylan Robbin ’28 is a team player, both on and off the football field. As a quarterback and defensive end, finding a passion in sports journalism wasn’t too hard for him.

“I can write about sports in [Advanced Journalism],” Robbin said, “and I can also write about important stuff and current events that matter.”

While sports may have led him to the field of journalism, he finds value in having an outlet for his impactful reporting.

“I like how my writing matters,” he said, “and people can read it instead of just writing for a class.”