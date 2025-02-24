10 Staples seniors selected as eligible Presidential Scholars

Rachel Olefson ’25 Of the 2025 Presidential Scholar nominees, 15 are from Westport and 10 are Staples students. Nominees will find out later if they win the award, which would allow them to go to Washington, D.C. and be nationally celebrated for their achievements.

Ten members of Staples High School’s class of 2025 have just been selected as candidates for the United States Presidential Scholars Program. Applications for the program are by invitation only. It recognizes students from around the country who have scored “exceptionally well” on either the ACT or SAT, or who have achieved outstanding scholarship. Up to 161 students are chosen nationally from a pool of about 4,000 total eligible students.

“I was really excited when I found out,” Mack Haymond ’25 said. “I didn’t even know the program existed, so it was really great to get that email about my nomination.”

Eligible students received an email on Jan. 28 notifying them of their accomplishment. The commission selected 15 Westport seniors for eligibility, though five of those students are not Staples attendees.

“I am so honored to have been recognized as a candidate,” Alexis Krenzer ’25 said. “I am grateful for the opportunity and it motivates me to continue learning and contributing in meaningful ways.”

The program was initially created by Executive Order 11155 in 1964 by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

“The Presidential Scholars shall be chosen from among persons who have recently been graduated[…],” Johnson said. “They shall be chosen on the basis of their outstanding scholarship. One boy and one girl shall be chosen as Presidential Scholars from […] each state of the United States.”

Moving forward, nominees will have to complete five 1600-word essays about various topics, submit letters of recommendation and additional personal information to complete their final application. Applications are due Feb. 26. Winners receive a Presidential Scholars medallion, as well as an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. where they are nationally recognized. The process is lengthy, but Rosie Kauppinen ’25 thinks it is all worth it.

“Honestly I was really surprised hearing about it, because I am surrounded by so many smart and hardworking people all the time,” Rosie Kauppinen ’25 said. “It felt kind of weird to be recognized in this way, and I am so grateful.”