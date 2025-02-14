Westport Youth Commission, Downtown Merchants Association launch Student-Staff Discount Program

Join the discussion.

Ayaan Olasewere ’25, Web Sports Editor February 14, 2025
The Westport Student-Staff discount program officially launched on Feb 1, marking the end of two years of investigative work and collaboration between the Downtown Merchant Association and the Westport Youth Commission. The program offers exclusive discounts to students (including local college students), and educators at over 20 participating businesses.

For years, Westport students have had little incentive to shop downtown—facing high prices, and a lack of student-focused deals compared to other neighboring  Connecticut towns. But that’s about to change. With the launch of the Student-Staff Discount Program, the town’s businesses are offering exclusive deals to bring young shoppers and educators back into the heart of Westport. Whether it’s eating a discounted meal after school, treating themselves to a self-care day, or discovering new local favorites, students and educators now have more reasons than ever to explore, engage, and invest in their own community.

While the concept of a student discount program isn’t new to Westport—the initiative was first introduced in the 1990s and revived briefly in the 2010s—it previously struggled to gain traction due to limited business participation. This time, with the Downton Merchant Association overseeing merchant sign-ups and logistics, the program has a more sustainable structure, easing the burden on the commission and ensuring greater community engagement. 

“The goal of the program is to connect the town’s youth with the town’s businesses,” Westport Youth Commission Youth Co-Secretary Jake Shufro ’26 said. “It’s supposed to help students save money downtown and give them more things to do. And it’s also meant to stimulate commerce in downtown Westport because there’s not that many students who shop downtown.”

Unlike previous attempts, the 2025 program is looking to be much more inclusive. To access discounts, students and staff simply need to present their school ID or show their Schoology page. The initiative extends beyond local high school students, encompassing local college students and educators, broadening the impact across the community.

“We want to make both students and staff excited to utilize downtown, and I’m hoping that it will connect them with businesses in Westport,” Shufro said.

Looking ahead, the Westport Youth Commission hopes to expand the number of participating businesses and increase awareness among students and staff. With only 20 businesses currently enrolled, the commission plans to launch outreach efforts, including contacting local schools and colleges, distributing flyers and making school-wide announcements.

Overall, the commission is looking to improve the town and improve interest in businesses. With a renewed structure and a broader reach, the Westport Student-Staff Discount Program aims to strengthen the relationship between students, educators and the town’s business community—fostering a more connected and vibrant downtown.

“I think the Student Staff Discount Program will have a really positive impact on our community, it makes eating out and shopping more affordable for students and staff while also helping local businesses,” Westport Youth Commission Youth Co-Chair Annam Olasewere said. “More people will want to support these places, knowing they offer discounts. It’s a good way to bring everyone together and support our community.”

Whether she’s writing her next article or swimming laps, Web Sports Editor Ayaan Olasewere ’25 always makes a splash. Olasewere started swimming as a child, and it since has grown to be an essential part of her identity. “It teaches you a lot of life lessons,” Olasewere said.  Besides starting swimming in her childhood, Olasewere became interested in reading, which inspired her to start writing for fun. After taking Intro to Journalism at Staples her freshman year, the spark for writing came back.  “It’s really cool to follow leads and important information,” Olasewere said. “You have the power to communicate that to the public.” 