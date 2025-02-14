Westport Parks and Recreation announces rebuilding of the Compo Beach playground

Alice Frascella ’25 Compo Beach’s current playground, which will soon be completely renovated.

Westport Parks and Recreation announced the rebuilding of the Compo Beach playground in hopes to enhance its safety and accessibility for the public, beginning March 1.

The project includes several major changes, such as new equipment designed for children of all abilities, a widened walkway for easier movement, safer surfaces around the swings and a replacement of the current fence.

According to The Westport Journal, many structures were added to the design of the playground to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act standards, including accessible swings and a rocking playground piece.

For those in wheelchairs, the playground’s sandy base is hard to get around. Another type of material is being under consideration for the ground of the new playground. A type of material used in New Zealand (made of cement, rubber and plastic) is yet to be tested and considered. According to the Westport Journal, Sharuna Mehesh, Compo Beach Committee’s accessibility representative, was concerned that new renovations provide more accessible structures but do not provide a way to get to them so it is important that everyone can get to these structures.

The construction for this major project begins March 1, meaning the playground will be closed from then till the end of May. There is also an opportunity for the community to pitch in and volunteer for a week. April 21-26 is when shifts are available for those of all skill abilities. The public can also support the project by donating or purchasing a boundary fence picket. New pickets are $500, and replacement ones for existing owners are $250.

Another goal of the committee is to provide a design that creates more shade and seating and improves parent’s ability to watch their kids. They will also be adding structures that are aimed to be played by multiple kids instead of used individually. One new planned addition is a rope climber and a multidirectional swing. There is also a plan to add a musical activity area with sound making objects and a model ice cream truck for pretend play.

The playground itself will be a whole new sight by the time this project is done. are being changed to blues and grays to mimic the ocean’s colors. Overall, the design of the playground is planned to be more accessible and safer, with only one entrance and a fence around the whole structure. Parks and Recreation’s main goal is to create a playground accessible and used by all.