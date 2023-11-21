Sherwood Diner closes for remodel

Samantha Sandrew ’25 Sherwood Diner temporarily closed down to remodel on Oct 30 for an unknown period of time. Although unconfirmed, the restaurant reportedly renovates the restaurant’s kitchen. To see updates, follow @sherwooddinerct on Instagram.

The sudden closing has forced some students to make changes to long-standing traditions.

“I’m very upset because after every Saturday practice we used to go to the Diner,” Danielle Schwartz ’25 said. “Last week we had to go to Salsa Fresca, it was not the same.”

Yet, some students approve of the opinions about the closing.

“I think it’s a good thing that it is [being remodeled] because Southport [Diner] is better,” Mark Suarez ’25 said. “The pancakes are better.”