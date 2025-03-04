Is Block Blast worth the hype? Students share opinions on new game

At first, Associate Managing Editor Siena Petrosinelli ’25 didn’t like Inklings; to her, it was just another extracurricular. However, she ended up sticking with it, and her interest in writing has continued to grow since joining.

“This summer, I did a creative writing program which I think will help strengthen my writing,” Petrosinelli said. “I’m excited to use some of my new techniques in my writing this year.”

Her writing preference makes her stand out within Inklings.

“I like writing news the most, which everyone [else] hates [to write],” Petrosinelli said, “but I feel like it’s easier for me because it’s very straightforward.”