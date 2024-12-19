Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Graphic of Santa waving with a big pile of presents behind him to give out.
Where to Visit Santa Claus Near Westport This Year
Spotify brings the gift of Spotify Wrapped to users this Christmas season.
Spotify Wrapped arrives, inciting mixed reviews from Staples’ students
About 10 toys were taken from the toy drive bins around school, intended to be donated to the Lighthouse program.
Santa’s little grinches: gifts taken out of toy drive donation boxes
A second suspect was arrested for a smash-and-grab robbery at Lux, Bond & Green
Second suspect arrested in store ‘Smash-and-Grab’ robbery
Riko’s Pizza brings its famous thin crust and hot oil pies to Westport’s Saugatuck neighborhood at 60 Charles Street—a slice of Stamford now closer to home!
Slicing into Westport: Riko’s Pizza now open!
As Black Friday sales expand, it’s important to be mindful and not overspend.
Black Friday promotes overindulgence, overspending
While the 3 weeks separating Thanksgiving break and holiday break may feel long, here's how to stay motivated and productive until the finish line.
Surviving the countdown: tips for the last 3 weeks before the holidays
Trump’s economic and immigration plans could jeopardize the United States economy.
Trump’s win and the looming challenges ahead
According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, the best way to manage stress that is associated with the burden of the first semester is taking time to relax, sticking to a sleep routine and getting physical activity.
How you can survive the rest of first semester, too
While Kamala Harris’ Gen-Z-oriented campaigning has reached a wide audience, it’s not immune to criticism.
Harris’ Gen Z campaign strategy: captivating politics or cringe pop culture?
Block Blast, in action, captures screens and students’ attention at Staples High School
Block Blast takes over Staples High School
Traditional winter holiday symbols.
December around the globe: students with connections to foreign countries share unique holiday traditions
Rei Seltzer ’26 (right) and Kaya Halpert ’27 (left) attend SLOBS election day sticker handout.
Students under 18 participate in 2024 Presidential election
Over a thousand runners gather for the 47th Annual Turkey Trot
Rain or Shine: Pequot Runners host 47th annual Turkey Trot
Molly O’Shea, VC investor and founder of Sourcery, interviewed innovators Dylan Diamond, Max Hammer, Jack Sharkey and Josh Karol on their success.
Startup innovators speak at Westport Library
Regardless of the dish, Christmas food goes beyond the recipe, it’s a celebration of culture, connection, and gratitude.
From lobster risotto to chocolate pecan pie: Unique holiday dishes
Moana 2 was released in theaters just a day before Thanksgiving on Nov. 27, 2024. The film shattered box office records, its five-day opening raking in an estimated $225 million.
After being adrift for years, Moana has finally come back to theaters
Many stores line their shelves with holiday attractions that people may be intrigued to buy, such as stockings and wreaths.
Early holiday marketing is sweeping everyone into the holiday takeover
The long debate of Silver vs. Gold has often led to a victory for gold. This has caused many stores to stop selling silver jewelry.
Silver overlooked: the struggle for stylish, affordable jewelry
Flippers’ lemon ricotta pancakes located in Soho, NYC are a must try.
It’s time for Staples to put pancakes on the menu, permanently 
Staples struggled to gain ground offensively, with its longest pass going for only 26 yards. (Photo by Will Enquist '26)
Staples ends season in shutout loss to Greenwich
Pequot Runners Club: Beyond the Thanksgiving Day Race
Pequot Runners Club: Beyond the Thanksgiving Day Race
The girls’ squash team’s media day was a fun way to get to know the team and take fun photos that will be used throughout the season on social media.
Winter sports warm up: Teams gear up for exciting season
Quarterback Nick Weil ’26 threw for three touchdowns against Trumbull. (Photo by Will Enquist '26)
Staples dominates Trumbull in 28-0 win
Staples fell to New Canaan by a score of 2-0 in the girls’ soccer FCIAC semi finals; after falling out of FCIACs, the Wreckers will look to bounce back in the state tournament. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Girls’ soccer bows out of FCIAC tournament, focus shifts to states
Aside from decorating gingerbread men, the Westport Museum also has other fun activities to do this holiday season, including posing by the photo stand-in.
Frosted fun: Westport museum hosts gingerbread men decorating
Student opinions differ on whether New Year’s resolutions are helpful or not worthwhile.
New Year’s resolutions: motivating or overrated?
Recent actions by both Russia and Ukraine have escalated conflict and driven discussion at Staples.
Escalation of Ukraine war sparks discussion
Presidents of the Staples Vision Club, Sandro Alderucci ’25 and Kate Bulkeley ’26, face off against presidents of the Staples Jewish Club, Sutton Gyselen ’26 and Lila Greifenberger ’26, to determine who knows more about each other’s respective religious winter holiday.
Holiday Trivia Challenge features Vision Club vs Jewish Club
Junior year, despite its negative reputation, is far superior to sophomore year due to the academic and social freedom students gain.
Sophomore slump proves more challenging than junior ‘hell year’
Aside from decorating gingerbread men, the Westport Museum also has other fun activities to do this holiday season, including posing by the photo stand-in.
Frosted fun: Westport museum hosts gingerbread men decorating
Student opinions differ on whether New Year’s resolutions are helpful or not worthwhile.
New Year’s resolutions: motivating or overrated?
Recent actions by both Russia and Ukraine have escalated conflict and driven discussion at Staples.
Escalation of Ukraine war sparks discussion
Presidents of the Staples Vision Club, Sandro Alderucci ’25 and Kate Bulkeley ’26, face off against presidents of the Staples Jewish Club, Sutton Gyselen ’26 and Lila Greifenberger ’26, to determine who knows more about each other’s respective religious winter holiday.
Holiday Trivia Challenge features Vision Club vs Jewish Club
Junior year, despite its negative reputation, is far superior to sophomore year due to the academic and social freedom students gain.
Sophomore slump proves more challenging than junior ‘hell year’
This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27
Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord – Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord - Episode Sixteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Sixteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fifteen
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
Inklings' Wordle 12/17/24
Inklings’ Wordle 12/17/24
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings' Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings' Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Block Blast takes over Staples High School

Zander Bauer ’26, Paper Editor December 19, 2024
Block Blast, in action, captures screens and students’ attention at Staples High School
Zander Bauer ’26
Block Blast, in action, captures screens and students’ attention at Staples High School

A new craze among Staples students, Block Blast – a mobile game where players join blocks together in an 8×8 square – somehow brings two opposites together: relaxation and rage. This addictive game, originally created in 2022, has recently surged in popularity, captivating students during their free time or even during class.

Students drive to break each other’s scores, which has led to a fierce competition throughout Staples. While many struggle to surpass 2000 points, others aim to break 7000, with only a few managing to climb even higher.
Ford Epstein ’26 proudly holds an epic Block Blast score of 86,000—a true tale of perseverance in the brutal world of block stacking.
“Sometimes in life you gotta take a step back to move forwards; it took many losses to get to 86k,” Epstein ’26 said.
The game’s mix of simplicity and challenge keeps players engaged, as they strive to outdo their own or their friends’ scores.
Despite its reputation as a distraction, Block Blast also offers benefits. It promotes problem-solving, strategic thinking and attention to detail, making it more than just a mindless pastime.
The game’s popularity skyrocketed due to increased visibility on platforms like Tiktok, where reviews and gameplay videos have attracted millions of users.
Block Blast has become a staple of student life at Staples High School, with screens everywhere showing the colorful grid. The game’s blend of relaxation and frustration keeps players hooked as they work to solve its puzzles. With over 200 million users worldwide, Block Blast is not just a game but a phenomenon, offering both entertainment and a mental challenge. For Staples students, it’s the perfect blend of fun and competition.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Features
Traditional winter holiday symbols.
December around the globe: students with connections to foreign countries share unique holiday traditions
Rei Seltzer ’26 (right) and Kaya Halpert ’27 (left) attend SLOBS election day sticker handout.
Students under 18 participate in 2024 Presidential election
Over a thousand runners gather for the 47th Annual Turkey Trot
Rain or Shine: Pequot Runners host 47th annual Turkey Trot
Molly O’Shea, VC investor and founder of Sourcery, interviewed innovators Dylan Diamond, Max Hammer, Jack Sharkey and Josh Karol on their success.
Startup innovators speak at Westport Library
“The Westport Show,” produced by Amy Palmer, is coming soon and will spotlight the incredible local businesses, talent, and people that make Westport unique.
Small town, big stories: Amy Palmer’s new series celebrates Westport’s unseen talents
The tree of “tree-mendous” gratitude has been created in the library and is filled with leaves containing things that students value and are thankful for. The leaves were made during connection classes as a way to reflect on gratitude.
Giving thanks: simple ways to show appreciation this holiday season
About the Contributor
Zander Bauer ’26
Zander Bauer ’26, Paper Editor
Zander Bauer ’26 is passionate about expressing her thoughts through creative writing, something she hasn’t done in other classes.  “I love writing and I love, specifically, writing about my opinions,” Bauer said.  Her enthusiasm for sharing her views led her to Advanced Journalism, where she is eager to contribute opinion pieces she cares about. This summer she traveled to Georgetown University for a law program where she observed a murder trial. “I’m really interested in crime. It was super interesting to learn about the law,” Bauer said. “After that, I would definitely consider [being a lawyer]. It was so cool.”   