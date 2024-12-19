Block Blast takes over Staples High School

A new craze among Staples students, Block Blast – a mobile game where players join blocks together in an 8×8 square – somehow brings two opposites together: relaxation and rage. This addictive game, originally created in 2022, has recently surged in popularity, captivating students during their free time or even during class.
Students drive to break each other’s scores, which has led to a fierce competition throughout Staples. While many struggle to surpass 2000 points, others aim to break 7000, with only a few managing to climb even higher.
Ford Epstein ’26 proudly holds an epic Block Blast score of 86,000—a true tale of perseverance in the brutal world of block stacking.
“Sometimes in life you gotta take a step back to move forwards; it took many losses to get to 86k,” Epstein ’26 said.
The game’s mix of simplicity and challenge keeps players engaged, as they strive to outdo their own or their friends’ scores.
Despite its reputation as a distraction, Block Blast also offers benefits. It promotes problem-solving, strategic thinking and attention to detail, making it more than just a mindless pastime.
The game’s popularity skyrocketed due to increased visibility on platforms like Tiktok, where reviews and gameplay videos have attracted millions of users.
Block Blast has become a staple of student life at Staples High School, with screens everywhere showing the colorful grid. The game’s blend of relaxation and frustration keeps players hooked as they work to solve its puzzles. With over 200 million users worldwide, Block Blast is not just a game but a phenomenon, offering both entertainment and a mental challenge. For Staples students, it’s the perfect blend of fun and competition.