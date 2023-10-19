Q&A with Mr. Lawrence, new 12th grade Assistant Principal

Associate Managing Editor Paige Miller

’24

uses Inklings as a channel for her journalistic passion and aspirations.

“Becoming a journalist is definitely my goal,” Miller said. “I love how it combines writing skills with the action that comes from interviewing and capturing a story.”

She enjoys watching the news to learn about the latest interesting stories.

While Miller works on a story, she is often seen with headphones on playing her favorite music. Besides journalism, music and a love for animals are Miller’s greatest interests.

“I love music,” Miller said. “It conveys a story and emotion just like good writing.”