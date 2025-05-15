Brains, heart, service: National Honor Society inducts 37 juniors

Nina Bowens ’25 Rei Seltzer ’26 (left) walks to shake hands with Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr., as well as receive tassels and pins from co-advisors Jake Sullivan and Karla Quinn. As part of their initiation to the National Honor Society, juniors had to hand off these items to a graduating senior and repeat the NHS pledge.

Come junior year, the average Staples student is absolutely burnt out. Years of testing, assignments and classwork just about finishes them off, but the beginning of the college process is usually the final straw.

Despite the challenges and tedious work, there remains a select group of dedicated intellectual juniors who are celebrated every April. Not only did they maintain a 4.0 weighted GPA throughout their high school careers, but they completed hours of community service and served as leaders in their communities. They are the role models of Staples – the very best of the best. Recently, they were officially recognized for all of their hard work.

This exclusive event was the National Honor Society (NHS) Induction Ceremony, where 37 juniors were welcomed into the 2025-26 Staples High School Chapter of NHS. Although it is usually held in the auditorium, issues with light fixtures on stage forced the induction to take place in the cafeteria at 7 p.m.. There, school administrators, proud parents, previous members of the society and of course, the new inductees, all gathered to celebrate their accomplishments.

The night began with a warm introduction from Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr., followed by a brief description of the society and the work that its inductees accomplish by the society’s two co-advisors, Jake Sullivan and Karla Quinn. Afterwards, members of the 2025 Chapter gave speeches and offered words of encouragement to the students set to take their place, including the society’s Treasurer, Kate Rodriguez ’25, and Social Outreach President, Lucy Fischer ’25. President of Service, Srish Popuri ’25, read off the new members’ names, and provided some advice for the new generation.

“Always commit to your decisions,” Popuri said. “Don’t constantly second guess yourself or overthink. Do what you can to make that choice work, commit to it and have confidence in yourself.”

Being inducted into the society is no small accomplishment, but staying in it and earning your tassel by graduation is even more impressive. Members must attend a monthly morning meeting before school, participate in NHS-sponsored events like this past year’s bake sale and two trivia nights, and of course, complete 30 hours of individual community service. Through all of that hard work, community is created within the society, and bridges are created within the greater Westport community.

“Some of the minds that make up the National Honor Society are really some of the most impressive that I’ve ever come across,” Lola Lamensdorf ’25, a graduating member of NHS, said. “The individuals here are really driven and push me to be more dedicated to contributing to my community and make Westport a better place.”

The night concluded with Popuri and Mia Bomback ’25, another graduating member of NHS, welcoming each new member to the front of the cafeteria, where they took tassels and pins to hand to a graduating member of NHS, and took their seats. This yearly tradition officially marks the passing of membership from one class to the next. Finally, to cement their places in the society, the inductees had to recite the NHS pledge, and then they were ready for service.

“I’m most excited to continue contributing to the community of Westport, which has been so welcoming towards me these past three years,” Gunnar Eklund ’26, a new member of NHS, said. “I was very inspired by tonight’s speeches in particular. I am thankful for everyone here tonight.”