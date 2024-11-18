Big Y grocery store: here’s what you should try

Andi Jacobs ’26 The Big Y has rows and rows of produce, and even sells some exotic fruits such as prickly pears, persimmons and mini guavas.

If Westport is lacking in something, that something is not grocery stores. Whole Foods, Stop and Shop, Trader Joe’s, Fresh Market and now: the Big Y. This family-owned grocery store chain has locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, and it just opened on 1076 Post Rd, filling the space where Barnes and Noble used to be. Can this newbie grocery store live up to all of the others in Westport?

The first thing you will notice when you walk in is the wide selection. From pizza with house-made crust, to the largest collection of yogurts I have ever seen, Big Y seemed to have it all. I, being incredibly indecisive, could not choose what to buy and what to leave. So, I asked three Big Y employees what their favorite foods were, and then I added two more options.

Hot Bar Soup: 6/10

They change their soup flavors daily, but I got broccoli cheddar—my favorite. This soup was warm and cozy on a chilly fall day, but it was lacking in flavor and had a slightly gloopy texture.

Chicken Tenders: 5.5/10

Also at the hot bar, Big Y’s chicken tenders were nothing special. The chicken itself was good quality, but the outside was not very crispy. It tasted exactly what you would expect at a typical fast food restaurant.

Gourmet Chocolate Chip Cookies: 8/10

These cookies were crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, which is the perfect texture for a cookie. They were full of semi-sweet chocolate chunks that made sure the cookie wasn’t overly sweet.

Banana Cream Pie: 5/10

My sister, who somehow likes the taste of artificial bananas, chose this and loved it. (She rated it an 8/10). However, I have decided to override her opinion and warn you: do not trust anyone who tells you artificial banana tastes good. It does not. The whipped cream on top of the pie, however, was pretty good: light, fluffy and sweet.

Sushi: 7.5/10

This was my choice. As someone who does not enjoy raw fish, I was excited by their numerous veggie rolls and their roll with cooked salmon. It was exactly what you would expect from grocery store sushi: fresh with yummy sauces topping them, but not anything revolutionary.

Overall, I had a great experience at the Big Y. The employees were more than friendly; they were all super excited about what their favorite foods were, and they were more than happy to help me find certain items. One employee even knew the history of his favorite item: paczki. These donut-like Polish desserts were invented during the Renaissance, and they are sold seasonally in February. The facility itself is clean and modern. I would recommend any item from their bakery or hot bar, and this is a great place to find your favorite snacks and produce.