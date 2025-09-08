Subscribe
“It’s really frustrating that more of my morning is held up,” Charlotte Brookbanks ’27 said. “I have to get up early enough, but with extra arrangements my parents also have to get up earlier than normal.”
BREAKING NEWS: Wakeman Farm Drive parking close for paving
Following the decision, at another Board of Education meeting, public comment was heard and people got to voice their opinions.
Board of Education votes against renewal of boys’ soccer coach
Former President Biden was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer on Sunday, May 18th.
BREAKING NEWS: Former President Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer
The Westport Farmers’ Market opened for the season on May 8 on Imperial Ave.
Westport Farmers’ Market a beacon of light amidst recession fears
The game, senior assassin, removes the traditional rules like defensive shooting and immunity tools, leading to a high volume of questions.
Senior Assassin introduces new rules and updates ahead of its May 12, 2025 launch date.
High schools should implement mandatory life skill classes for students to take to better prepare them for their future.
Why life skills deserve a place in every high school curriculum
“The Diary of Anne Frank” was shown from May 21-24, taking place in the Black Box Theatre of Staples High School.
Small stage, big impact: Staples Players bring ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ to life
Class of sleepy teens in during the school day.
Teens versus the clock: why does school start so early?
Winning the San Diego Crew Classic this year is a prime example of how hard work in high school brings joy and brightens futures. Hard work in youth pays off in every aspect of life. Hard work paves a better path for your future and allows teens to grow, learn and mature. It helps me to stay focused on my goals and teaches me true reward.
Cut the “I’ll do it later” talk out
Trump’s reinterpretations of multiple immigration related statues has prompted controversy and concerns over their constitutionality.
President Trump’s immigration policies constitute flagrant violations of due process
Gavin Gravelle, Stella Standre and Jasmine Schiffman ’25 (in order from left to right) organized this special event, possibly creating a new annual tradition for Staples seniors.
Rooftop rally: Class of 2025 goes out with a bang
As Westport faces an uptick in car thefts over recent months, The Westport Police Department emphasizes the importance of personal safety measures.
Driveway thefts in Westport: 4 ways to stay safe
Experience Camps provides a unique experience for children who have lost a parent, sibling or primary caregiver. Day of Champions, which takes place in Westport, helps raise money to send more children to these camps.
Day of Champions supports grieving children
Clothing brand My Lucky Penny opened a location at 8 Church Street South, Westport on March 15th, selling primarily tween’s and younger children’s fashion, but offers merchandise for teens and young adults as well.
New to Westport: My Lucky Penny
Matthew Jacowleff ’15 was recently promoted to head football coach, nearly two decades after beginning his Westport sports journey.
The Making of Matty
Cannes Film Festival is regarded as the most prestigious film festival in the world. Being held in Cannes, the premieres and awards took place Tue, May 13, 2025 - Sat, May 24, 2025 this year.
Cannes Film Festival: Top Five Most Anticipated Movies for Film Lovers
Tech crew member Avery Pearlstein ’26 lights set for “Closing Time” directed by Cece Diyoka ’25 while cast member Harry McLaughlin ’26 stands on stage.
Lights up: directing students gear up for One Act play festival
AP Art and Design is a unique class which allows for students to explore several different areas of art allowing them to choose which one is their favorite.
AP Art allows students to explore their art passion to the fullest
The Smoke and Stack twins (Stack Left, Smoke Right) both played by Michael B. Jordan.
‘Sinners’ review, and why movies need to be watched on the big screen
President Trump Hopes to increase fertility rates in the U.S.
The White House plans for the next “baby boom” to increase American population
The Wreckers girls’ basketball team receives a pep talk from their coach before a game.
WNBA’s growth sparks confidence in young athletes
Golshore ’25 takes an at bat against Amity in last year's state championship game. The Wreckers fell short 9-1
The last inning: How Staples baseball can reclaim state championship trophy
The rugby team huddles together for a post-game talk.
Quarterfinal loss ends season for boys’ rugby
A number of soccer players attended Coach Russell Oost-Lievense’s appeal at town hall on Monday, May 12.
Team Testimonies: Soccer team advocates for their former coach
Varsity girls’ tennis finish off a great regular season along with currently being seeded fifth in FCIAC.
Girls’ tennis makes return to FCIACS
And… they’re off! Class of 2025 embarks on internships
Girls’ Saugatuck rowing sets sights on nationals
Trader Joe’s Spring Snacks
Trump’s orders direct the DOE to establish a pilot program for the construction and operation of at least three advanced reactor test sites outside of the National Laboratories, but under contract with and for the account of DOE. The goal is to have these reactors operational by July 4, 2026.
Trump pushes sweeping nuclear orders to speed up U.S. nuclear expansion, fast-track reactors
As May comes to a close, Staples students reflect: has the school community been properly acknowledging the importance of mental health?
Supporting student minds: Staples contributes to Mental Health Awareness month
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
September 8, 2025
“It’s really frustrating that more of my morning is held up,” Charlotte Brookbanks ’27 said. “I have to get up early enough, but with extra arrangements my parents also have to get up earlier than normal.”
“It’s really frustrating that more of my morning is held up,” Charlotte Brookbanks ’27 said. “I have to get up early enough, but with extra arrangements my parents also have to get up earlier than normal.”

Students will not be permitted to park on Wakeman Farm Drive on Wednesday, Sep. 3 between 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. due to completion of lot paving.

 

The closure extends from Cross Highway up to the section behind the softball field, an area commonly used by juniors and some seniors for parking.

 

“We encourage juniors and seniors who typically park in this area to consider alternate arrangements,” Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. wrote , “such as taking the bus or being dropped off at school. Please plan accordingly to avoid delays or parking difficulties.”

 

This closing will primarily affect juniors, since they are not usually permitted to park on campus. Other options include getting a ride to school or taking the bus.

 

“I’m upset because personally, my parents have never been able to drive me to school, and it’s unfortunate they’re taking the only way we have to park,” Liv Vindiola ’27 said. “It’s neglecting people who have situations that don’t allow for them to take the bus or be driven by their parents.”

Assistant Business Manager Olivia Saw ’26 discovered her passion for business at a Georgetown University summer program. “The class really opened my ideas to many business careers I hope to explore and try out,” Saw said. Saw started with her journalism career last year after being inspired by her brother who had done it before. By being in Inklings, Saw has been able to conjoin her aspirations in writing and implement her new business knowledge from her program. “I hope to implement new marketing strategies,” Saw said. “This could help the business team earn more revenue this year”.  
