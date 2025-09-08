BREAKING NEWS: Wakeman Farm Drive parking close for paving

“It’s really frustrating that more of my morning is held up,” Charlotte Brookbanks ’27 said. “I have to get up early enough, but with extra arrangements my parents also have to get up earlier than normal.”

Students will not be permitted to park on Wakeman Farm Drive on Wednesday, Sep. 3 between 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. due to completion of lot paving.



“ We encourage juniors and seniors who typically park in this area to consider alternate arrangements” — Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr.

The closure extends from Cross Highway up to the section behind the softball field, an area commonly used by juniors and some seniors for parking.



“We encourage juniors and seniors who typically park in this area to consider alternate arrangements,” Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. wrote , “such as taking the bus or being dropped off at school. Please plan accordingly to avoid delays or parking difficulties.”

This closing will primarily affect juniors, since they are not usually permitted to park on campus. Other options include getting a ride to school or taking the bus.

“I’m upset because personally, my parents have never been able to drive me to school, and it’s unfortunate they’re taking the only way we have to park,” Liv Vindiola ’27 said. “It’s neglecting people who have situations that don’t allow for them to take the bus or be driven by their parents.”