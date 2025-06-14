Rooftop rally: Class of 2025 goes out with a bang

@theclubhousewestport Gavin Gravelle, Stella Standre and Jasmine Schiffman ’25 (in order from left to right) organized this special event, possibly creating a new annual tradition for Staples seniors.

With the 2024-25 school year coming to an end and the class of ’25 departing from Staples, The Clubhouse Westport, along with seniors Jasmine Schiffman, Gavin Gravelle and Stella Standre, put together the perfect send-off event to celebrate. On June 4, from 7 – 9 P.M., The Clubhouse hosted a rooftop event for Staples seniors.

Seniors hung out, ate, played some cornhole and listened to music. Fun foods, music and even a Staples-inspired drink were on the menu. The dress code? Rep your college gear!

“The event is called the Wreckers on the Rooftop at the Clubhouse Westport – a new restaurant on Post road that opened up a few months ago,” Schiffman said. “They have a great activity space with sports simulators that include golf, soccer, basketball, baseball and much more.”

Schiffman, Gravelle and Standre were able to assemble Wreckers on the Rooftop since they interned at The Clubhouse for their senior internships.

“The Clubhouse also has darts, private karaoke rooms and a really pretty rooftop with a corn hole,” Schiffman said.

This new creative event couldn’t have happened without the work of the three senior interns and The Clubhouse who made it happen.

“We talked to The Clubhouse’s chef to figure out menu items. We also talked to the owners to plan the agenda and logistics of the event and have done lots of outreach to get seniors to sign up,” Schiffman said.

So much thoughtful work and planning went into this event, and because of that, this could be the start of a new fun-filled tradition for the seniors at Staples to finish off the school year.

“This could most likely become an annual thing offered to seniors in years to come,” Schiffman said.