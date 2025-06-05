Why life skills deserve a place in every high school curriculum

Austin Heyer ’27 High schools should implement mandatory life skill classes for students to take to better prepare them for their future.

When high schoolers graduate today many can read Shakespeare and factor equations. However they can’t seem to make a budget, cook a meal or stay on schedule. In school we focus on content, and learning, and have left out clear emphasis on life skills completely.

These days many high school students are not ready for daily life. An article in the New York Post found that millennials and Gen Z adults turn to the internet, most Google and TikTok, to learn even the most basic tasks. According to data from the search engines, searches for things such as “how to use a mop,” “how to set up autopay,” “how to do oil change” and “how to clean bathroom vent” have reached an all time high. This pattern shows that our education system is not teaching, or valuing everyday skills enough as part of the learning process.

“ Our education system is not teaching, or valuing everyday skills enough as part of the learning process.” — Austin Heyer '27

Young adults coming out of high school are not capable of budgeting or managing time or cooking and will have a difficult time becoming independent or achieving financial goals. And aside from these issues their stress will likely be higher and their confidence lower.

Based on this, very few educators are acknowledging the importance of reinstating modern home economics classes for all students. These courses would focus on teaching practical skills and useful habits such as cooking and cleaning, and financial literacy. In a New York Post article, the article argues for more of these courses. With a study showing that at home these skills are not being instilled in students well. Because according to a survey administered by Braun Research, while 82% of parents did chores as a child, only 28% had their children complete chores. This makes life skills a challenge for students who do not have to perform these tasks at home.

Integrating mandatory life skill classes into the curriculum can promote students’ social and emotional development as well. The University of San Diego has stated that like skills and education supports critical thinking, decision making and social skills. A 2024 study published in BMC Public Health found direct positive interference in students’ life skills resulted in a 4% increase in students’ perceived self confidence and a 1.1 point increase in resilience scores, highlighting actual improvements in students’ emotional well being.

Incorporating these classes is essential for students and for teaching them how to navigate real world problems and provide confidence in how they handle and overcome them.