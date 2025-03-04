First Selectwoman Tooker announces plans, running for governor of Connecticut

Photo contributed by Andrea Carson First Selectwomen Jen Tooker hopes to bring her knowledge and goals to Hartford as she runs for governor

First Selectwomen Jen Tooker announced on March 3 that she will be running to be the governor of Connecticut.

While the ending of her first term as one of Westport’s pair of selectwomen draws near, Tooker informed the public that she will not try for a second term as First Selectwoman of Westport, but instead wishes to use her talents and skills to aid all of Connecticut by running for governor.

Tooker, a moderate Republican, has many goals that include working towards a more functional economy, creating a state in which retirement is comfortable.

“I’m running for governor to restore fiscal discipline, create an economy where businesses and workers thrive,” Tooker said, “and make Connecticut a place where families can afford to stay, work and retire.”

“ I am ready to bring my experience and commitment to Hartford to ensure a stronger future for our entire state. — Jen Tooker

Tooker is the first person from Westport to run for governor in three decades. She is already up against competition, with Mayor Erin Stewart from New Britain also intending to run. Current governor Ned Lamont has not announced whether he will be running for a third term.

Tooker reflected on her years of working to benefit Westport while on the Board of Finance, the Board of Education and in her current role as First Selectwoman.

“We have achieved so much together for the town we all call home,” Tooker said. “I am ready to bring my experience and commitment to Hartford to ensure a stronger future for our entire state.”