Spreading awareness: Wear Orange Day serves valuable message

The businesses offering discounts are spread throughout downtown Westport, providing a diverse range of shopping, dining and entertainment options. In addition to those previously mentioned, other popular businesses includeVineyard Vines, the Westport Country Playhouse and the Original Pancake House.
Westport Youth Commission, Downtown Merchants Association launch Student-Staff Discount Program
Compo Beach’s current playground, which will soon be completely renovated.
Westport Parks and Recreation announces rebuilding of the Compo Beach playground
Influenza cases rise nationwide as Covid-19 cases decrease. The influenza outbreak affects many students across the country, causing absences from school with symptoms of fevers, coughs, sore throats, and body aches.
Cases of the flu rise nationwide compared to previous seasons, impacts schools across nationwide
“As someone who chronically wakes up at 7:35 a.m., driving to Wakeman is a disaster since I’m always late to first period,” Rei Seltzer ’26 said. “Getting a parking spot would have been amazing.”
Staples is now offering junior parking early (limited spots)
Various sites such as Google Translate and Google News will longer be accessible to students logged into their school account starting on Feb. 20.
New Google restrictions to be implemented Feb. 20
At the end of the summer, Compo Beach lifeguards wrap up their final shift with a swim to the buoy—an annual tradition. This year’s crew included guards from Staples, Ludlowe, Trumbull and several other high schools.
The best summer job? Here’s why lifeguarding stands out
The question of if adults should be burdened with teaching Social Emotional Lessons arises
Teachers aren’t trained to be therapists: why social emotional learning needs a new approach in schools
Thanksgiving marks the end of my already dismal productivity.
Teachers, I will be ‘sick’ on any test day before Winter Break
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
It is crucial to have a set plan for how you are going to study for midterms if you want to set yourself up for success.
The Ultimate Guide to Midterms
Using bushcraft techniques, Miezko Solowinski ’25 creates cordage and bushcraft shelter using natural fibers and materials.
Mieszko Solowinski takes on unique hobby: bushcraft
The library was closed from 9 a.m - 1:30 p.m. in preparation for a Domestic Violence presentation that hosted members from the Westport Police Department and Domestic Violence Task Force.
Spreading awareness: Wear Orange Day serves valuable message
Participants gather eagerly in preparation for the competition. Many bring friends and gather to spectate.
Ready, set, write: Westport Library hosts Annual Crossword Competition
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
TIkTok ban has left so many upset, and despite.
Deleted TikTok? Users scramble for VPNs, pre-installed phones to get it back
Red and Whites rolled around like it does every year, but this year, senior resistance pushed back the date for ticket sales. (Graphic by Elsa D’Elia ’25)
Seniors question whether Red and Whites is worth the hype
A car driving in bad weather conditions through icy roads
How to stay safe on icy roads; tips for winter driving
Parade goers ring in the Year of the Snake with a traditional lion dance performance.
Communities around Connecticut join to celebrate Lunar New Year
The interior of Lyfe Cafe has been custom designed to create an inviting space. Staples students receive 10% off their morning coffee.
Bringing life to local dining: Lyfe Cafe Joins Westport’s breakfast and coffee scene
Just Salad’s new location at 275 Post Road East in Westport.
Just Salad opens in Westport: A new eco-friendly spot for healthy eating
Co-Founder of A-Team Performance and Chiropractic and Staples Head Strength and Conditioning coach Drew Accomando (Photo Contributed by Drew Accomando).
Staples coach strengthens teams, wins championships
The girls' basketball team defeats Danbury in a 56-44 win, holding a lead throughout three out of the four quarters.
Girls’ basketball improves record with a 12 point win over Danbury
Captains Ella Harrington ’25 and Poppy Harrington ’25 pose with their parents during the ceremony before the game. (Photo contributed by Sage Cohen '25).
Girls’ basketball senior night ends in close defeat, playoff hopes remain
Staples boys tennis coach Kris Hrisovulos has led the boys to win five FCIAC Championships. (Photo contributed by Staples Boys Tennis Website)
Tennis Coach appeal hearing: Non-renewal voided due to break of protocol
The Staples boys' basketball team defeats Fairfield Ludlowe 57-41 on Feb 4, after a loss to the Number one seat, St. Bernard
Boys’ basketball defeats Ludlowe 57-41, regains momentum
At Salsa Fresca’s former location, Just Salad is now ready for customers and open until 9 p.m. seven days a week.
Westport welcomes Just Salad’s healthy, sustainable dining
Winter break is about cuddling up with your dog by your Christmas tree, next to a fire while snow is falling outside.
Winter break: finding joy in the pause
There has been a surge increase in the number of drone sightings across the Eastern seaboard of the United States.
What’s up with the influx of drones?
The potential TikTok ban creates mixed opinions, with national security concerns clashing with arguments about free speech and creative expression for over 170 million American users. Staples students, many of whom are avid TikTok users, share their perspectives on how the ban could impact their lives and creativity.
TikTok on Trial: Staples Students Weigh In on the National Debate
Ann Marie Maccaro ’27 investigates the interworking of the culinary club only to find their kindness for the Gillespie Center
Serving Hope: Culinary Club Cooks Up Care for Gillespie Center
At Salsa Fresca’s former location, Just Salad is now ready for customers and open until 9 p.m. seven days a week.
Westport welcomes Just Salad’s healthy, sustainable dining
Winter break is about cuddling up with your dog by your Christmas tree, next to a fire while snow is falling outside.
Winter break: finding joy in the pause
There has been a surge increase in the number of drone sightings across the Eastern seaboard of the United States.
What’s up with the influx of drones?
The potential TikTok ban creates mixed opinions, with national security concerns clashing with arguments about free speech and creative expression for over 170 million American users. Staples students, many of whom are avid TikTok users, share their perspectives on how the ban could impact their lives and creativity.
TikTok on Trial: Staples Students Weigh In on the National Debate
Ann Marie Maccaro ’27 investigates the interworking of the culinary club only to find their kindness for the Gillespie Center
Serving Hope: Culinary Club Cooks Up Care for Gillespie Center
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Seventeen
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
February 14, 2025
Sophie Smith ’26
The library was closed from 9 a.m – 1:30 p.m. in preparation for a Domestic Violence presentation that hosted members from the Westport Police Department and Domestic Violence Task Force.

When thinking about abusive relationships, most people will think of adults. However, according to “Love is Respect,” the national resource to disrupt and prevent unhealthy relationships, 1 in 3 teens and 43% of college women will report abusive dating behaviors.
This is why “Love is Respect” announced the 2025 theme for Teen Dating Awareness month as “Respect That.” Selected by the organization’s Youth Council, this phrase emphasizes the importance of respect in being both an action and a mindset. Teen Awareness Group (TAG), the police department and first selectwoman Jennifer Tooker are trying to spread this essential message in Westport.
On Feb. 11, TAG honored teen violence by encouraging Wear Orange Day at Staples, a movement that has spread across the nation.
“TAG focuses on mental health awareness, and part of that is bringing light to unseen issues, including teen dating violence,” Natalie Sipsma ’26 said.
First selectwoman Tooker also took part in the movement. She visited Staples during the Connections period wearing an orange pin and spoke to students in the library.


“This trauma not only affects survivors’ health and safety and aspirations as teenagers,” Tooker said. “But [it] can also follow you into adulthood and increase the risk of violence in future relationships.”
During the same Connections period, visitors from the Westport Domestic Violence Task Force played a video and analyzed signs of unhealthy or abusive relationships that may be ignored by teens.
The Westport Domestic Violence Task Force is currently working with the Department of Human Services to collect used cell phones and iPads for Domestic Violence Crisis Center (DVCC) of Norwalk and Stamford. The DVCC provides free, confidential services to victims in Westport, Norwalk, Stamford, New Canaan, Darien, Weston and Wilton.
“This issue is more common than someone might think on both sides of a relationship,” Sipsma said. “It is important to recognize that it exists and that there are resources available.”

Sophie Smith '26
Sophie Smith '26, Paper Editor
Paper Editor Sophie Smith ’26 is a natural reader and writer, which are the attributes that drew her to journalism in the first place.  “My favorite part of journalism is definitely hunting stories and being able to use writing as a tool to tell a good story,” Smith said. When she’s not wrapped up in a good book she takes up more active hobbies such as going to the beach, walking her dogs and playing squash.  “I’ve been on the team since freshman year,” Smith said. “I love it because the other girls are great and everyone is so supportive.” 