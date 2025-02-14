Spreading awareness: Wear Orange Day serves valuable message

Sophie Smith ’26 The library was closed from 9 a.m – 1:30 p.m. in preparation for a Domestic Violence presentation that hosted members from the Westport Police Department and Domestic Violence Task Force.

When thinking about abusive relationships, most people will think of adults. However, according to “Love is Respect,” the national resource to disrupt and prevent unhealthy relationships, 1 in 3 teens and 43% of college women will report abusive dating behaviors.

This is why “Love is Respect” announced the 2025 theme for Teen Dating Awareness month as “Respect That.” Selected by the organization’s Youth Council, this phrase emphasizes the importance of respect in being both an action and a mindset. Teen Awareness Group (TAG), the police department and first selectwoman Jennifer Tooker are trying to spread this essential message in Westport.

On Feb. 11, TAG honored teen violence by encouraging Wear Orange Day at Staples, a movement that has spread across the nation.

“TAG focuses on mental health awareness, and part of that is bringing light to unseen issues, including teen dating violence,” Natalie Sipsma ’26 said.

First selectwoman Tooker also took part in the movement. She visited Staples during the Connections period wearing an orange pin and spoke to students in the library. “ It is important to recognize that it exists and that there are resources available

— Sipsma

“This trauma not only affects survivors’ health and safety and aspirations as teenagers,” Tooker said. “But [it] can also follow you into adulthood and increase the risk of violence in future relationships.”

During the same Connections period, visitors from the Westport Domestic Violence Task Force played a video and analyzed signs of unhealthy or abusive relationships that may be ignored by teens.

The Westport Domestic Violence Task Force is currently working with the Department of Human Services to collect used cell phones and iPads for Domestic Violence Crisis Center (DVCC) of Norwalk and Stamford. The DVCC provides free, confidential services to victims in Westport, Norwalk, Stamford, New Canaan, Darien, Weston and Wilton.

“This issue is more common than someone might think on both sides of a relationship,” Sipsma said. “It is important to recognize that it exists and that there are resources available.”

