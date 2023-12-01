Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Wakeman Town Farm’s pond was built in the 1990’s to filter the runoff and pollutants from the building of Bedford Middle School’s fields.
Wakeman Town Farm’s Detention Pond completes first phase of restoration
Sherwood Diner temporarily closed down to remodel on Oct 30 for an unknown period of time. Although unconfirmed, the restaurant reportedly renovates the restaurants kitchen. To see updates, follow @sherwooddinerct on Instagram.
Sherwood Diner closes for remodel
Jill Dillon (D) was elected to the Board of Education via write-in ballots on Nov. 7.
Behind the scenes of local election winner Jill Dillon’s write-in election success
While every local race for each commission and board were important, much attention was paid to the Board of Education’s (BOE) candidates this election cycle–with particular focus on how voters would react to the new campaign priorities by Republicans. In the previous 2021 election cycle, the Republican candidates for the BOE captured 42.77%. This year, they achieved 18.81% of the vote.
Local Westport Democrats win Board of Education, retain two other boards
Savvy Smoker, the new smoke and vape shop, replaces Subway located on 940 Post Rd E, Westport, Connecticut. Stores like this one have been under some pretty heated controversy lately, adding to the debate around smoking and vaping.
Increased number of smoke shops in Westport arouses controversy
Students stress over the graduation requirement of taking an art credit.
Staples should not require art classes
The future of Amazon Fresh looks precarious, as its parent company evaluates the economics of the venture. And while the company may have halted the expansion of the brand, the company’s quarterly losses related to the stores due to the costs of property equipment and operating leases are still growing (SuperMarket News).
Why Amazon Fresh has become a stale venture
Antisemitism has drastically increased since Israel’s war with Hamas began on Oct. 7.
Antisemitism on college campuses must end now
Blake Watkins ’26 sitting in class during his long period, wishing to take a cafeteria break with his class.
Classes that meet during morning long-periods should take cafeteria breaks
I always feel grateful when I finish the Turkey Trot with members of my community beside me.
Finding family in community: Thanksgiving Turkey Trot tradition
This starting slide introduces the panelists to the audience and prepares them to begin the AI Tea Talk.
Panelists discuss effects of AI on art industry
Katherine Phelps ’25 volunteers for Service League of Girls (SLOGS) at the festival, aiding with a variety of crafts.
Zero Waste committee decks the halls with green at EcoFest
Duplicit rocks Toquet Hall in collaboration with Staples skate club to fundraise money to renovate the skate park. The skate club held this fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. where they also sold baked goods from Granola Bar.
Skate club with Dulcit, The Corduroys rock Toquet Hall for a good cause
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
The Westport Bookshop has been able to provide 3,500 hours of paid employment for 12 adults with differing abilities. Those hours are primarily spent organizing books and completing data entries on their online eBay store.
Westport Book Shop provides employment to disabled community, expands business ambitions
For many productions including Staples Players’, the tech crew only gets one bow on the closing night of the show. This is the tech crew of “The Prom” getting their bow on closing night.
‘The Prom’ withdrawal hits the Staples’ Player community: What happens to Players when the show ends?
Staples Players’ production of “The Prom” this November tells the story of a lesbian couple not being allowed to attend their school’s prom and the Broadway actors who try and help them.
Players’ ‘The Prom’ demonstrates acceptance through fun-filled production
Violinists Isabel Jo ’26 [left] and Kendra Cheng ’25 [right] performing a duet while being accompanied by the orchestra.
Staples’ chamber orchestra plays their way to a successful first performance of the school year
The Five Nights At Freddy’s movie excites eager fans as its released just in time for halloween.
October media excites with new releases
As demonstrated by the photo above, the syllabus’ for the two classes vary not only in subject but also intensity and depth. They do not follow the same curriculum and are two entirely separate classes within the same 4 walls.
Combining Painting, Advanced Painting classes into one period results in mixed feelings
Oliver Galin ’25 gets in position to run the four by 200 meter relay.
Boys’ indoor track prepares for season, sets goals
Cormac Mulvey ’25 (left) celebrates his equalizing goal with Adam Syah ’24 (middle) and Sam Rossoni ’25 (right).
Wreckers fall to Ridgefield in opening round of states, season ends
The Wreckers get in position to defend a goal kick from the Hall.
Girls’ soccer beats Hall, moves on to state quarterfinals
Staples celebrates their go-ahead goal early in the second half thanks to a strike from Evelyn Chudowsky ’24.
Wreckers top Warde, Chudowsky scores 2
Staples boys’ soccer took down Warde 3-0 at Fairfield Warde High School. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Staples cruises past Fairfield Warde in fiery battle
Kneads Bakery, among many other Westport fall-flavored food hotpots, has an array of pumpkin delicacies, along with a wide seasonal drink menu.
Westport unveils essential seasonal delicacies
The notes that were passed around to students sometimes had to do with their location. This note would’ve been given to a student in the library, for example.
Spreading kindness: passing out kind notes to unsuspecting students
Various colleges and universities make visits to Staples to educate students on what they offer.
Seniors attend college info meetings, narrow down early decision applications
Staples defense gets ready as Darien takes a corner during the championship at Wilton High School, a neutral site.
Field hockey reflects on FCIAC final loss, gears up for States
Many seniors took the chance to relax on senior skip day, though those who did come to school for various reasons found themselves with very few other seniors in their classes.
To skip or not to skip: seniors reflect on attending school on senior skip day
Kneads Bakery, among many other Westport fall-flavored food hotpots, has an array of pumpkin delicacies, along with a wide seasonal drink menu.
Westport unveils essential seasonal delicacies
The notes that were passed around to students sometimes had to do with their location. This note would’ve been given to a student in the library, for example.
Spreading kindness: passing out kind notes to unsuspecting students
Various colleges and universities make visits to Staples to educate students on what they offer.
Seniors attend college info meetings, narrow down early decision applications
Staples defense gets ready as Darien takes a corner during the championship at Wilton High School, a neutral site.
Field hockey reflects on FCIAC final loss, gears up for States
Many seniors took the chance to relax on senior skip day, though those who did come to school for various reasons found themselves with very few other seniors in their classes.
To skip or not to skip: seniors reflect on attending school on senior skip day
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
Wreckers celebrate Spirit week with Monday being PJ day, Tuesday dynamic duos and vacation dads, Wednesday color wars, Thursday ski vs surf and Friday homecoming shirts and Wrecker colors. Cammie Rubino ’23 rocks her homecoming shirt along with the rest of the senior girls for spirit week.
Staples struts their spirit, anticipate homecoming
People walk The Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of supporting the cause at Sherwood Island hosted by Making Strides.
Supporters engage in the Making Strides Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
On the Wreckord - Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord – Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord – Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord - Back To School
On the Wreckord – Back To School
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
On the Wreckord — Episode Eight
On the Wreckord — Episode Eight
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Inklings Wordle 11/27/23
Inklings’ Wordle 11/27/23
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News

Wakeman Town Farm’s Detention Pond completes first phase of restoration

Ayaan Olasewere '25, Web Features EditorDecember 1, 2023
Wakeman+Town+Farm%E2%80%99s+pond+was+built+in+the+1990%E2%80%99s+to+filter+the+runoff+and+pollutants+from+the+building+of+Bedford+Middle+School%E2%80%99s+fields.
Ayaan Olasewere ’25
Wakeman Town Farm’s pond was built in the 1990’s to filter the runoff and pollutants from the building of Bedford Middle School’s fields.

Wakeman Town Farm recently finished the restoration of its detention pond with the help of a Patagonia grant in hopes of addressing the growth of invasive species over the years.  Doing so will allow the pond to carry out its goal of filtering pollutants and runoff.

The first phase lasted multiple years and consisted of various stages. Initially, in 2017 the farm worked with a group called Green Goats, a land management company that uses goats to eat invasives to cut down the invasive vegetarians surrounding the pond. Recently, the farm planted and are testing some good cover crops, such as winter wheat, to help the soil. Currently, they are engaged in a battle against a really invasive plant species called Japanese knotweed. Since this plant has really strong, deep roots, they have to stress the system before they attempt to remove it.

“So what we’re doing is testing two different ways to try to remove the Japanese knotweed because it has crazy deep roots and it can spread quickly,” Wakeman Town Farm board member Anna Burmeister said. “[Currently] we are solarizing it. A black tarp will go [over] the plant, and after a while that makes the root system pretty vulnerable. And then we can dig it out.”

So what we’re doing is testing two different ways to try to remove the Japanese knotweed because it has crazy deep roots and it can spread quickly. [Currently] we are solarizing it. A black tarp will go [over] the plant, and after a while that makes the root system pretty vulnerable. And then we can dig it out.

— Wakeman Town Farm board member Anna Burmeister

Most of the time when large development projects are built, detention ponds are often built for runoff. So when Bedford Middle School’s fields were built in the early 1990s, Wakeman Town Farm’s detention pond was built as well.  The detention pond consists of detention bays in which sediment pollutants would land in the first tension bay, and settle to the bottom. Then the clean water would spill over to the next section of the pond, into the natural pond. And here the unhealthy materials from the pond would be filtered.  The water would eventually trickle through to Deadman Brooke, and the Saugutack, then the Sound. It is essentially a filtering system that prevents these pollutants from going into our natural waterways.

“The first bit of the filtering system is these detention bays and that would get all the sediment and then the next detention bay is everything that happens in the pond,” Burmeister said. “So any sort of active healthy pond does a lot of filtering of the water as part of the system, so everything from the vegetation that’s planted around it to what’s living in the pond, is filtered in the second detention bay.”

The Wakeman Town Farm applied for and received a grant from Patagonia 9the recreational clothing store that focuses on sustainable practices) for the first phase of the restoration.   They have applied for, and hope to receive, a grant from Patagonia for the second phase of restoration.

 “So [Patagonia] paid for the fencing and all the tilling to put in our cover crop which is to help restore the soil and then the solarizing (covering the soil with clear plastic and allowing the sun to heat the earth underneath so the soil gets extremely hot) of the invasive species,” Burmeister said. 

Additionally, the Wakeman Town Farm also uses specific master gardeners who are trained to identify and mark invasive plants. The farm then employs farmers and volunteers to carefully remove these plants.

“We had master gardeners come and then they decided what was here last year and what were new plants,” farmer Dasha Horton said. “A lot of them were invasive species. But there were some that were like native species and we wanted to make sure people who were identifying them knew so we can kind of section it off.”

A potential phase two or three, depending on the amount of funding the farm receives, would include taking out more invasive species. Wakeman Town Farm also wants to utilize the pond as an educational experience, so they also want to create safe access points to the point, as well as a pathway around the plant.

“We want to utilize this for our educational programs,” Burmeister said. “So there will be an access point down here along the coastline so they can take water samples, sedimentary samples, take frogs and identify them, that kind of thing.”

Related Stories
Families gathered at Wakeman Town Farm for their annual family beer garden event with vendors, games, animals and food.
Wakeman Town Farm delivers yet another successful event with their annual family beer garden gathering
Sherwood Diner temporarily closed down to remodel on Oct 30 for an unknown period of time. Although unconfirmed, the restaurant reportedly renovates the restaurants kitchen. To see updates, follow @sherwooddinerct on Instagram.
Sherwood Diner closes for remodel
Jill Dillon (D) was elected to the Board of Education via write-in ballots on Nov. 7.
Behind the scenes of local election winner Jill Dillon’s write-in election success
While every local race for each commission and board were important, much attention was paid to the Board of Education’s (BOE) candidates this election cycle–with particular focus on how voters would react to the new campaign priorities by Republicans. In the previous 2021 election cycle, the Republican candidates for the BOE captured 42.77%. This year, they achieved 18.81% of the vote.
Local Westport Democrats win Board of Education, retain two other boards
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Sherwood Diner temporarily closed down to remodel on Oct 30 for an unknown period of time. Although unconfirmed, the restaurant reportedly renovates the restaurants kitchen. To see updates, follow @sherwooddinerct on Instagram.
Sherwood Diner closes for remodel
Jill Dillon (D) was elected to the Board of Education via write-in ballots on Nov. 7.
Behind the scenes of local election winner Jill Dillon’s write-in election success
While every local race for each commission and board were important, much attention was paid to the Board of Education’s (BOE) candidates this election cycle–with particular focus on how voters would react to the new campaign priorities by Republicans. In the previous 2021 election cycle, the Republican candidates for the BOE captured 42.77%. This year, they achieved 18.81% of the vote.
Local Westport Democrats win Board of Education, retain two other boards
Savvy Smoker, the new smoke and vape shop, replaces Subway located on 940 Post Rd E, Westport, Connecticut. Stores like this one have been under some pretty heated controversy lately, adding to the debate around smoking and vaping.
Increased number of smoke shops in Westport arouses controversy
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
The Fitcore playground at Bedford Middle School has been finished. The structure will become available to the community once the students and staff have been trained on its components and safety protocols.
New playgrounds at middle schools fosters new activity, health benefits
About the Contributor
Ayaan Olasewere ’25, Web Features Editor
Web Features Editor Ayaan Olasewere ’25 knows how to commit to a passion, whether it be journalism or sports.  “I swim competitively” Olasewere said, doing “mostly sprint events like 50 free or 100 free,” and she first learned to swim at only 18 months old. Perhaps journalism might be a passion she commits to as well, as she wishes to bring to light “a lot of the interesting things and events and issues happening in our community,” she said.   She also feels that many are “not as known or not as public, so I wanted to bring that to attention.”
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Inklings News • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Inklings News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *