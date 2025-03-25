Oldest, youngest siblings compare college processes

Creative Director Alex Gaines ’25 has plenty of experience in her role. Gaines joined freshman year and was fascinated by layouts Inklings News produced.

“It was less the specific articles [and more] the idea of the production of the paper,” Gaines said. “The art, writing, and page design–all of that coming together is really interesting.”

Even on the creative team, Gaines voices her opinions in the numerous articles she wrote. Outside of school, she enjoys watching movies and reviewing them.

“I genuinely love watching all different kinds of movies,” she said. “I think it’s cool to appreciate different kinds of art.”