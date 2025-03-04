Seniors reflect on challenges, stress of first semester

Olivia Signorile ’25 has always had a creative eye. From a young age, she expressed her imagination through drawings. In high school she had an awakening when she saw Inklings graphics in the paper. She knew then she wanted to be part of it.

Now entering her final year, Signorile is Creative Director, a position she dedicated herself to from the start. With fresh ideas for the school year, she aims to enhance Inklings’ creativity and inspire others. Just how she once was inspired to join the paper.

“I want people reading the paper to know,” Signorile said, “they can be involved, too.”