Pick up the stick, experience high school sports

Last Year was Staples Model UN first time attending the NHSMUN.
First Selectwomen Jen Tooker hopes to bring her knowledge and goals to Hartford as she runs for governor
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
TikTok is available in the app store and Google play for both redownloads and updates.
New Bird Flu Strain Detected in U.S. Dairy Cattle, Prompting Health Concerns
At the end of the summer, Compo Beach lifeguards wrap up their final shift with a swim to the buoy—an annual tradition. This year’s crew included guards from Staples, Ludlowe, Trumbull and several other high schools.
The question of if adults should be burdened with teaching Social Emotional Lessons arises
Thanksgiving marks the end of my already dismal productivity.
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
It is crucial to have a set plan for how you are going to study for midterms if you want to set yourself up for success.
On Jan. 18, the viral social media app Tiktok went dark due to concerns around the Chinese company stealing users' information.
Some of Brand Nu Apparel’s most popular items are their hoodies, which belong to one of the most recent collections designed by Marcello Deaguero.
Using bushcraft techniques, Miezko Solowinski ’25 creates cordage and bushcraft shelter using natural fibers and materials.
The library was closed from 9 a.m - 1:30 p.m. in preparation for a Domestic Violence presentation that hosted members from the Westport Police Department and Domestic Violence Task Force.
Participants gather eagerly in preparation for the competition. Many bring friends and gather to spectate.
LA fires destroyed thousands of homes, businesses, schools and landscapes.
Even though AI has been a topic dissected by Hollywood for years, what will the industry do now that they’ve reached a future that they had previously only imagined?
Located at 1835 Post Road East, Fatto A Mano is open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m - 3 p.m. Its spot on the Post Road makes it a convenient stop.
On Feb. 9, Rapper Kendrick Lamar took the stage as the Super Bowl Halftime performer where he made powerful statements on racial and political tensions in America.
Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show: A Symbolic Performance
According to the National Institutes of Health , youth sport participation provides an avenue to develop peer relationships, self esteem and leadership qualities. It may also lay the foundation for a healthier adult lifestyle.
The Staples Wreckers beat the Ridgefield Tigers 68-58 to win the 2024-2025 FCIAC Championship.
Co-Founder of A-Team Performance and Chiropractic and Staples Head Strength and Conditioning coach Drew Accomando (Photo Contributed by Drew Accomando).
The girls' basketball team defeats Danbury in a 56-44 win, holding a lead throughout three out of the four quarters.
Captains Ella Harrington ’25 and Poppy Harrington ’25 pose with their parents during the ceremony before the game. (Photo contributed by Sage Cohen '25).
At Salsa Fresca’s former location, Just Salad is now ready for customers and open until 9 p.m. seven days a week.
Winter break is about cuddling up with your dog by your Christmas tree, next to a fire while snow is falling outside.
There has been a surge increase in the number of drone sightings across the Eastern seaboard of the United States.
The potential TikTok ban creates mixed opinions, with national security concerns clashing with arguments about free speech and creative expression for over 170 million American users. Staples students, many of whom are avid TikTok users, share their perspectives on how the ban could impact their lives and creativity.
Ann Marie Maccaro ’27 investigates the interworking of the culinary club only to find their kindness for the Gillespie Center
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Seventeen
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Inklings' Wordle 3/4/25
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings' Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings' Wordle 2/17/23
Ella Harrington ‘25, Web News EditorMarch 4, 2025
Ella Harrington '25
According to the National Institutes of Health , youth sport participation provides an avenue to develop peer relationships, self esteem and leadership qualities. It may also lay the foundation for a healthier adult lifestyle.

My biggest regret in high school wasn’t having zero free periods my junior year or taking an AP economics class that I truly can’t handle. It’s not even getting my license a year-and-a-half later than everyone else. No, my biggest regret is quitting the sports I loved all for the sake of focusing more on school.

When I decided to quit field hockey and lacrosse after my sophomore year, I thought I had everything figured out. I was convinced that quitting my two other sports to focus on school and spend more time dedicated to my main sport would make me happier. Better grades, a better SAT score and college acceptance letters would come flooding in as long as I narrowed it down to one sport, right? Not quite.

But now, near the end of my senior year, I see it all differently. What I thought was a strategic move has turned into missed opportunities that I will never be able to get back. I didn’t realize back then how much sports would impact me beyond the court or field. Basketball, the only sport I stuck with, became one of my most defining high school experiences — but I can’t help but wonder what lacrosse and field hockey could have taught me too.

Many other student athletes also decide to quit one of their secondary sports because they assume it will lead to better grades. But here’s the thing: sports aren’t necessarily something getting in the way of your school work. In fact, they give you structure and a schedule for when school work feels endless and unmanageable. For me, the routine of basketball pushed me to organize my time and stay on top of my grades. Without that type of structure in the fall or spring, I let my homework pile up. 

Most importantly, sports offered me something that studying in my room could never. Sports gave me a community. Through basketball, I’ve formed long-lasting bonds with people across all grades, something I couldn’t have done if I had limited myself to just focusing on school. In other words, I wouldn’t have been able to meet some of my favorite people if I had also given up basketball.

So if you’re debating whether to drop a sport to focus on school, don’t quit just yet. Trust me, your future self will thank you for sticking with it. Or, if you’re on the fence of joining a high school sport, just do it. You may not be going to college for that sport, but the lessons you learn through sports aren’t just for athletes. They’re for life.

Ella Harrington ‘25
Ella Harrington ‘25, Web News Editor
While Web News Editor Ella Harrington ’25 was originally convinced by her sister to join Inklings, it was the easygoing environment of the classroom that made her stay. “We have a lot of class discussions,” Harrington said, “but there are no grades or pressure around it.” As well as the untraditional aspects of the class, having multiple advisors has brightened her experience. “It makes it so much easier,” Harrington said. Harrington is a returner to the paper, but basketball is where her true commitment lies.  “I’ve been playing since I was in fifth grade,” Harrington said, “and I love watching it as well.”