Scores in, policies out: Schools reconsider stances on standardized testing

The zoo had a variety of animals from spider monkeys, amur leopards, red pandas, bald eagles and more.
Animal behavior class embarks on field trip at Beardsley Zoo
The Westport Job Bank, set to relaunch in the coming days, will be completely free for both businesses and students, and no account will be required. The Job Bank will feature a wide range of opportunities, with a particular focus on business and merchant-related jobs, making it a valuable resource heading into the summer.
Westport Youth Commission set to launch updated Westport Job Bank
The P&Z holds all of their meetings over zoom, and they disable the waiting room feature to allow any Westporter to participate. This allows them to ensure their meetings are easily accessible to the public.
Unknown hacker “zoombombs” public hearing on Hamlet project
Sofia Alarcon-Frias ’25 (L) and Sloan Robinson ’25 (R) are members of the National Science Honor Society, and helped to run and organize the blood drive.
Science Honor Society hosts bloody successful blood drive
Packet of Zyns
Growing popularity of Zyn nicotine packets among teenagers create health risks, raising concerns
Coachella used to set the tone. Now, it just follows the algorithm.
Coachella isn’t cool anymore, and honestly? That’s fine.
While some students enjoy participating in class, other students don’t and are being penalized for it.
Redefining participation: Why being quiet doesn’t mean disengaged
This year's spring allergies are reported to be longer and worse than usual, with some areas of the northeast's allergy seasons being extended three weeks.
Achoo! A how-to on surviving the 2025 allergy season
Trump gives his speech about the TJCA in 2017, he claims that the tax cuts will help Americans of all demographics.
Trump’s tax cuts tend to Westport parents
Teachers should transition from test based assessments to collaborative group projects.
How project-based learning made Mandarin my favorite class
Is it really optional? Graph of acceptance rates of students who submitted test scores vs students who didn’t, having a harder chance of getting in.
Scores in, policies out: Schools reconsider stances on standardized testing
Students are now celebrating their college acceptances with extravagant bed parties. Family and friends help contribute to the party and surprise the student with a decked out bed filled with their college merch.
College bound, camera ready
Students on their final day of the trip
Students get a taste of Italy
The population of bobcats and bears is on the rise in Connecticut.
Stay off the menu: tips on bobcat and bear safety
Staples has been covered in these small plastic ducks spreading smiles and positivity.
Student-led duck project promotes joy, connection
President Trump Hopes to increase fertility rates in the U.S.
The White House plans for the next “baby boom” to increase American population
It is crucial for teens to take a personal finance class before graduating high school.
Why financial literacy matters for teens
The Collective West located at 940 Post Road East will officially close this weekend. It will be open March 19-March 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Designer Christian Siriano bids Westport farewell, relocates “The Collective West” to New York City
Seniors may feel confused as their college process comes to an end because while the decision might be made, the stress does not vanish immediately.
College decisions are in, but where’s the relief?
The flowers of the golden afternoon all pose with their head pieces. They are practicing with them to prepare for the show.
Bedford Acting Group puts their production of “Alice and Wonderland Jr.” to stage!
Greens Farms Academy player Stella Savone made seven goals in the game against Sacred Heart on May 8, matching her personal best for most scores in a single game.
Making waves: girls’ water polo team grows with out-of-school talent
Staples attacks on offense in the first quarter, where they would have a fast start.
Boys’ Lacrosse defeats Bishop Guertin, remains top ranked team in CT
Boys’ volleyball sweeps previously undefeated Trumbull in three sets.
Staples sweeps undefeated Trumbull in momentum gaining victory
The Staples boys’ lacrosse team beat New Canaan 7-6 on April 24 at New Canaan, making them number one in the state.
Boys’ lacrosse team triumphs over New Canaan, takes number 1 spot in state.
Although an official varsity sport, Staples rugby still has unique differences that separate it from other Staples sports. Even with challenges with traveling, scheduling and popularity, the rugby team continues to succeed at Staples.
The club that isn’t a club: Rugby maintains unique position as varsity sport
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Scores in, policies out: Schools reconsider stances on standardized testing

Anna Petrosino '26, Paper Editor May 9, 2025
Anna Petrosino ’26
Is it really optional? Graph of acceptance rates of students who submitted test scores vs students who didn’t, having a harder chance of getting in.

Long hours studying, hundreds of dollars poured into tutoring, countless practice tests, sitting for three hours, stressing about how much time is left, waiting two weeks to get a result, and the pressure of trying to meet standardized testing expectations.
For years, standardized tests have been a significant part of the college admissions process, but with time, many schools have stopped requiring them. As a result, students have felt relief of not having to submit them; however, this luxury is coming to an end as schools around the country are starting to enforce standardized testing when applying to colleges.
Some schools have already reinstated testing requirements for the 2025 application cycle, including Brown, Cal tech, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Harvard, UT Austin and Yale. Others are planning to implement them in upcoming years, such as Cornell and Stanford for the 2026 wave, and Vanderbilt and University Wisconsin-Madison for 2027.
Most of these schools are test-flexible, meaning applicants have to submit a test score but can choose which test– SAT, ACT, AP or IB— to take or submit. Proponents of this policy believe it provides valuable insight into applicants’ readiness for their college.
“A test score provides more data for the strategic success at Yale and for students to go off and do well after college,” Assistant Director of Yale Undergraduate Admissions Skylar Cobbett said.


The trend of moving away from standardized testing began when people raised concerns about the fairness of the SAT, particularly regarding its relation to discrimination and socioeconomic status. The cost to sign up for each SAT is $68, and taking multiple tests is often seen as necessary to improve scores. AP, IB and ACT tests are more expensive. Additionally, tutors can cost near $100 per hour.
According to NBC News, the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to safely administer tests, prompting many colleges to adopt test-optional policies. This allowed schools to consider standardized test scores as part of an applicant’s profile but no longer required them from admission.
Test-optional policies have led to a significant increase in applications. In a report by Toptier Admissions, Cornell received 41,907 applications in 2019 and required test scores, while this past fall they received 67,000 with test-optional policies.
Test-optional policies also give more flexibility. Before this shift, students with lower test scores often faced automatic rejection, or they may have even chosen not to apply out of self-rejection, knowing their scores wouldn’t meet a school’s standards.
Students who struggle with learning disabilities like Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are also put in an unfavorable position with mandatory scores as their symptoms – such as difficulty focusing, managing time and controlling impulsivity – can hinder their ability to perform well.
“The SAT is a very long test and it is a struggle to stay seated for an extended period of time,” Lucy Grover ’26 said. “It’s a challenge to stay focused and to have your mind 100% on a task when you are in a time restriction.”
As another benefit to test-optional, many students believe it can balance their workload and contribute other aspects to their application in the college process.
“It allowed me to focus on other aspects of my application, like my essays and extracurricular activities, rather than stressing on standardized testing,” Katie Fitzegerald ’25 said. “It allows schools to look at the whole person, rather than just a test score, which I think is a more holistic approach.”
On the contrary, test scores provide an opportunity to stand out among other competing applicants. Staples High School science teacher William Jones has been in favor of submission of test scores. He believes that a GPA isn’t always reflective of a student’s knowledge or skill set, even within Staples, and that standardized tests provide more accuracy to a college application.
“Yes, you have an A in math, but you struggle with some pretty simple math on the standardized test,” Jones said.
Jones believes that if he was in a college or university, he would make it a requirement for standardized test scores, and while it’s not the most important thing, it is an important thing to consider when admitting students.
Many schools are returning to this mandatory testing policy. Despite this, many schools have committed to maintaining their test-optional policies for the near future.
“At this time, we do not plan to change the test-option policy,” Office Coordinator at Wesleyan Admissions Office Diane Crescimanno said.
This sentiment is echoed by many institutions that see test-optional policies as a way to create a more inclusive and comprehensive application process.
Student’s enjoy having the ability to choose whether or not they want their score to be seen in their holistic application, rather than it being a requirement.
“I feel submitting my test score was another plus for my application,” Molly Whittle ’25 said, “but it wasn’t a deal breaker.”

Anna Petrosino '26
Paper Editor Anna Petrosino ’26 enjoys playing field hockey and lacrosse and understands the importance of their impact on her life.  “It’s a place where you can go where you don’t have to worry about stress and schoolwork, you’re just with your teammates playing the sport that you love,” Petrosino said.  Petrosino also values how journalism has the power to make an impact, not just at Staples, but in the world.  “I joined Advanced Journalism because I think that it’s important,” Petrosino said. “I wanted to learn more about how the media can really have an impact on the world.” 