Scores in, policies out: Schools reconsider stances on standardized testing

Anna Petrosino ’26 Is it really optional? Graph of acceptance rates of students who submitted test scores vs students who didn’t, having a harder chance of getting in.

Long hours studying, hundreds of dollars poured into tutoring, countless practice tests, sitting for three hours, stressing about how much time is left, waiting two weeks to get a result, and the pressure of trying to meet standardized testing expectations.

For years, standardized tests have been a significant part of the college admissions process, but with time, many schools have stopped requiring them. As a result, students have felt relief of not having to submit them; however, this luxury is coming to an end as schools around the country are starting to enforce standardized testing when applying to colleges.

Some schools have already reinstated testing requirements for the 2025 application cycle, including Brown, Cal tech, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Harvard, UT Austin and Yale. Others are planning to implement them in upcoming years, such as Cornell and Stanford for the 2026 wave, and Vanderbilt and University Wisconsin-Madison for 2027.

Most of these schools are test-flexible, meaning applicants have to submit a test score but can choose which test– SAT, ACT, AP or IB— to take or submit. Proponents of this policy believe it provides valuable insight into applicants’ readiness for their college.

"A test score provides more data for the strategic success at Yale and for students to go off and do well after college," Assistant Director of Yale Undergraduate Admissions Skylar Cobbett said.

The trend of moving away from standardized testing began when people raised concerns about the fairness of the SAT, particularly regarding its relation to discrimination and socioeconomic status. The cost to sign up for each SAT is $68, and taking multiple tests is often seen as necessary to improve scores. AP, IB and ACT tests are more expensive. Additionally, tutors can cost near $100 per hour.

According to NBC News, the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to safely administer tests, prompting many colleges to adopt test-optional policies. This allowed schools to consider standardized test scores as part of an applicant’s profile but no longer required them from admission.

Test-optional policies have led to a significant increase in applications. In a report by Toptier Admissions, Cornell received 41,907 applications in 2019 and required test scores, while this past fall they received 67,000 with test-optional policies.

Test-optional policies also give more flexibility. Before this shift, students with lower test scores often faced automatic rejection, or they may have even chosen not to apply out of self-rejection, knowing their scores wouldn’t meet a school’s standards.

Students who struggle with learning disabilities like Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are also put in an unfavorable position with mandatory scores as their symptoms – such as difficulty focusing, managing time and controlling impulsivity – can hinder their ability to perform well.

“The SAT is a very long test and it is a struggle to stay seated for an extended period of time,” Lucy Grover ’26 said. “It’s a challenge to stay focused and to have your mind 100% on a task when you are in a time restriction.”

As another benefit to test-optional, many students believe it can balance their workload and contribute other aspects to their application in the college process.

“It allowed me to focus on other aspects of my application, like my essays and extracurricular activities, rather than stressing on standardized testing,” Katie Fitzegerald ’25 said. “It allows schools to look at the whole person, rather than just a test score, which I think is a more holistic approach.”

On the contrary, test scores provide an opportunity to stand out among other competing applicants. Staples High School science teacher William Jones has been in favor of submission of test scores. He believes that a GPA isn’t always reflective of a student’s knowledge or skill set, even within Staples, and that standardized tests provide more accuracy to a college application.

“Yes, you have an A in math, but you struggle with some pretty simple math on the standardized test,” Jones said.

Jones believes that if he was in a college or university, he would make it a requirement for standardized test scores, and while it’s not the most important thing, it is an important thing to consider when admitting students.

Many schools are returning to this mandatory testing policy. Despite this, many schools have committed to maintaining their test-optional policies for the near future.

“At this time, we do not plan to change the test-option policy,” Office Coordinator at Wesleyan Admissions Office Diane Crescimanno said.

This sentiment is echoed by many institutions that see test-optional policies as a way to create a more inclusive and comprehensive application process.

Student’s enjoy having the ability to choose whether or not they want their score to be seen in their holistic application, rather than it being a requirement.

“I feel submitting my test score was another plus for my application,” Molly Whittle ’25 said, “but it wasn’t a deal breaker.”