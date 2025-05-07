Boys’ Lacrosse defeats Bishop Guertin, remains top ranked team in CT

Matthew Stashower ’25 Staples attacks on offense in the first quarter, where they would have a fast start.

Staples boys’ lacrosse defeated Bishop Guertin 12-7, improving their record to 9-2 on May 3. The Wreckers remain the top ranked team in Connecticut, even after they suffered a loss to Brunswick on Thursday. The Wreckers were once again led by their goalie Josh Marcus ’25 who made several key saves. Marcus is committed to play division 1 Lacrosse at the University of North Carolina, a top men’s lacrosse program.

The Wreckers came out firing with four goals in the first seven minutes of the game by Hunter Pallai ’27, Charlie Clark ’26, Adam Udell ’25 and Will Fleming ’25. Staples was able to take a 6-1 lead in the first half, before letting up two more Bishop Guertin goals before halftime. But Staples started fast again in the second half with another goal each by Clark and Pilai and two goals from Tristian Schaefer ’25. The Wreckers had a 10-4 advantage and we’re able to ride that the rest of the way.

— Staples Head Coach Will Koshansky

“I think our boys did a great job responding [to the Brunswick game] in Friday’s practice.” Staples Head Coach Will Koshansky said. “Coming off such an emotional and physical game it was important to make sure we installed the correct scouting reports on Friday while also being smart about how hard we pushed the team.”

For the second straight year, the Wreckers faced Bishop Guertin, who are state champions from New Hampshire, making the three hour trip to Staples. The Wreckers made the trip last year and came away with the win. This is part of the Wreckers’ effort to play high out of state competition. They have also played St. John’s Prep from Massachusetts, Archbishop Stephanic from New York and still have St. Anthony’s from New York on their schedule.

The game on Saturday was also the Hall of Fame game for the Wreckers where they inducted three new members into their hall of fame: Eric Vlockmann ’93, Chris Kenyon ’00 and Isaac Paparo ’15 for their contributions to the Staples Lacrosse program.

“This is the 45th season of Staples Lacrosse and to honor three legends of our program was incredibly powerful,” Koshansky said. “We try to remind our players that they have a duty to uphold the standard that the teams that came before us built. We need to make sure we represent the Block S the right way. We take pride in the history of what this program has accomplished, and look to add to that tradition every year.”