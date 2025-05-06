Staples sweeps undefeated Trumbull in momentum gaining victory

Austin Heyer ’27 Boys’ volleyball sweeps previously undefeated Trumbull in three sets.

Staples boys’ volleyball defeated previously undefeated Trumbull in a clean sweep 3-0 in a home game at Staples High School on May 3.

Coming into the game, the Wreckers were 7-3 overall and 5-1 in the FCIAC. Trumbull came into the game undefeated, 9-0 overall and 5-0 in the FCIAC. The Wreckers knew it was going to be a hard game against the number one team in the state, however they were well prepared.

“We knew it was going to be a dogfight,” Jax Rosenberg ’26 said. “We just knew we had to play our game, and we did.”

After their five set loss against Stamford, the Wreckers had to refocus and prepare for what would be the hardest test of their season. They were able to regroup and took down Trumbull with scores of 25-20, 25-18 and 28-26 across the three sets.

“ We just knew we had to play our game, and we did.”

— Jax Rosenberg ’26

“The boys took the loss against Stamford pretty hard,” Head Coach John Sedlock said. “We had a really good practice yesterday. I told them they needed to refocus and today they really showed that they were ready for this game.”

During that practice they worked on a lot of their blocking and that showed on the stat sheet with multiple Wreckers appearing with a multi-block game. This includes Brian Divino ’25, Will Stoutenberg ’26 and Braden Regetz ’25.

“Last practice we worked a lot on blocking,” Rosenberg said, “so I knew where they would be blocking.”

After this momentum gaining victory, the Wreckers turn their attention to a non-league game against Harding and then three straight FCIAC games against Central, St Joes and Norwalk.