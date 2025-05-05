Join the discussion.

Students on their final day of the trip
Students get a taste of Italy
The Co-Presidents of BrideBuilders, Sienna Schwartz ’27 and Jake Shufro ’26, pictured with two members of the Y’s men. This was from their first meeting, on March 25 at the Westport Library.
Political dialogue bridges generations
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
Students get a taste of Italy

Celia Moccia ’27, Staff WriterMay 5, 2025
Taken from @staples25southernitaly on Instagram
Students on their final day of the trip

This spring break, 23 students and four teachers embarked on a remarkable journey throughout southern Italy guided by Education First Student Travel Program. The group left on April 11 and returned April 20, making it an 8-day-long tour. Students learned about Italian culture, history, geography, and further enriched their knowledge of the language itself. 

The trip was organized and led by Italian teacher Louisa D’Amore and was co-chaperoned by Assistant Principal Patrick Micinilio, social studies teacher Nell-Ayn Lynch and culinary teacher Cecily Gans. The trip brought students on many walking tours of different Italian cities and towns, giving them a chance to learn more about Italy’s history and culture. There were also many fun interactive activities such as gelato, pizza, pasta, and focaccia making classes, and food tastings of authentic Italian delicacies. 

 “This trip has taught me how different cultures really are and I was surprised at how different it was from what I would see online,” Cassie Siegner ’25 said.

Each different city visited was unique and taught the group the history of different parts of southern Italy.

Not only did the trip enrich the knowledge of Italian culture for the students, but it was a great way to socialize and meet new people.

“This trip has taught me to be more social and put myself out there more. I made so many new friends,” Angelina Jones ’28 said. 

Because there were students from all grade levels, it was a great way for students to branch out socially and meet people they may not have met if it weren’t for this trip. The fun activities were great bonding experiences and really brought everyone on the trip together.

“Travelling with students that I know well with the EF travel company was very attainable and fun. The kids on this trip were amazing, the company itself was amazing. We had incredible opportunities to eat good food throughout southern Italy and to visit 10 different cities that were all beautiful,” D’amore said. “I don’t have any regrets or complaints about the trip. Everything went as I wanted it to go.” 

While the trip was educational, the group had a chance to give back to Italy and to do something impactful for some children from Naples. The group met with a group of Napolitan students aged 8-12 and got to speak to them in Italian, bring them gifts provided by the school and take them out for ice cream. 

“Being in Napoli and meeting up with the kids at Centro la Tenda, where we’ve had a pen pal program with them since 2016,” D’amore said. “Getting to see all of the students, especially the kids in the Italian program, use their knowledge on the language to speak to the kids and make friends with these kids that we have been exchanging videos with for years.” 

Centro la Tenda is a non profit association founded in 1981 that assists the families of drug-addicted prisoners. The Italian department at Staples partnered with this organization in 2016.

Overall, students enjoyed the trip and all it had to offer.

“I wish we were able to stay there longer,” Jack D’amore ’27 said, “since it was such a great experience that the school offered us.”



Celia Moccia ’27
Celia Moccia ’27, Staff Writer
Celia Moccia ’27 is always on the lookout for new opportunities. She enjoys writing and is excited to explore more ways to creatively express herself with it. “Writing has always been a strong suit and kind of like a passion of mine,” Moccia said. She is confident in her writing skills and is eager to share them through Inklings. Moccia is also interested in exploring a possible career path involving journalism and media. Whether it’s on the volleyball court or at school, she enjoys being a team player, along with her value for camaraderie. “I’m also willing to learn and grow,” Moccia said.