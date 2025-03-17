TEAM Westport holds annual diversity and inclusion essay contest

Addison Frankel ’27 Students work hard to send an important message to the judges who will read their essay.

The Town of Westport’s Diversity Engagement Committee, TEAM, announced on Feb 11 that the theme for this year’s teen diversity essay contest will be identity. This will be the 12th year that TEAM Westport holds this essay contest. In previous years, some examples of topics they chose were microaggressions, Black Lives Matter and white privilege. The essay contest has gained an exceptional amount of attention and engagement throughout Westport and students of all ages.

“Writing an article with such a deep meaning has really taught me a lot and I really have enjoyed learning more about identity,” Sienna DeBuck ’30 said.

The contest is open to all students grades 9-12 who live in Westport, in both private and public schools. The entry deadline for the contest is 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 17. The Westport Public Library will co-sponsor the contest and will also host a ceremony for the winners of the contest.

“The Westport Library is proud to be a partner in the TEAM Westport Diversity Essay Contest,” Bill Harmer, Westport Library Executive, said, “and we are always thrilled to help provide a platform for such an important conversation.”

The ceremony will be held on Monday, April 28.

“We at the Library are always excited to support this initiative by hosting the awards event and helping to amplify the contest to the community,” Harmer said.

The prompt, along with the essay contest rules and regulations can be found online at TEAM Westport.

The TEAM Westport essay contest team will review and discuss all essays submitted to them. They will then pick three winners, who TEAM will contact and invite to attend the ceremony. All three winners will receive a certificate for outstanding academic achievement along with a cash prize. First place will win $1,000, second place will win $750 and third place will win $500.

“Our community conversation to uncover ways to ensure that there is no place for hate is ongoing,” Harold Bailey Jr., Executive Vice President of McLeod Associates, said in the contest announcement.

Last year’s first place winner, Sophia Lopez ’25, wrote about how she has felt living in Westport, a predominantly white community, as an LGBTQ Latina.

“Writing this article has made me feel respected and heard, especially at school,” Lopez said. “Overall, it allowed me to feel comfortable using my own voice.”

Lopez argues for creating a welcoming, respectful environment in schools and on social media where everyone’s voices and differences are appreciated.

“I hope the Board of Education and Town of Westport takes each of our essays seriously so we can better learn how to treat our youth. I hope my essay inspires people of any age to use their voice, especially when dealing with inequality,” Lopez said.

TEAM Westport wants to respectfully encourage and invite teens to share their unique experiences around identity to help teach others the importance of the topic and help shape a world where everyone belongs no matter how they identify.