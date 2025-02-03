Stressed out about your post high school future? Guidance offers clarity at no cost

Assistant Business Manager Bianca Mastocciolo ’26 is an artist, animal-lover, writer and a good friend. She enjoys drawing, dancing, traveling and spending time with her dog, Ziggy.

“I really like the community that [dance] creates because it allows everyone to get close to each other,” Mastocciolo said. “I also really like how it allows me to express myself.”

She took up journalism because she wanted to write about a variety of topics that all kinds of people are interested in.

“I wanted to cater to multiple audiences,” Mastocciolo said. “Whatever their preference of news is, they can read about it.”