Stressed out about your post high school future? Guidance offers clarity at no cost

As juniors begin to figure out their post high school journey, a lot of it can seem puzzling. What schools to look at? How many times to take the SAT? When to start writing a college essay?
Many people decide to go seek out-of-school help with a college counselor, but this option is expensive and not accessible to all students. Staples provides many great, cost free programs to guide students to their post high school journey. Whether it’s enlisting to serve in the military, taking a gap year, going to a college or a completely different route, Staples guidance counselors have great resources to begin the right steps.
Each week, the counseling department sends out a newsletter to all students that contain some hidden resources. The department updates their website with resources that provide insight on course selections, tips for parents, scholarship opportunities and events you can attend for information on different helpful topics. This important information is commonly overlooked by the community, but can reduce the stress of figuring things out yourself.
“I had no idea the counseling department had a junior year monthly planner,” Mila Bivolarski ’26 said. “That’s really helpful.”
The counseling department also provides a helpful timeline: when to register for tests, when to begin looking at colleges and creating lists for colleges to look at. This can be found through the Staples website – the departments tab, school counseling, and selecting College Admissions & Post High School Planning.
Staples also provides college counselor services at no cost. Sandra Zeigler, the college and careers center coordinator, is also a great resource for information and clarity on planning post high school options.
“I think [college counselors] are up to the individual family, but I dont think it’s a necessary thing at all,” said Zeigler. “Between your school counselor and the resources we provide, you certainly don’t need someone.”
