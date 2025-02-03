Stressed out about your post high school future? Guidance offers clarity at no cost

Join the discussion.

Proposed cuts to the school bus system raises questions surrounding new methods of transportation, and benefits of the eliminated routes.
Suggested bus route cuts promotes efficiency for some, causes concern for many
After the ban of TikTok went into effect on Jan. 18, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to stall the ban on the app for the next 75 days.
Donald Trump signs an executive order to stall the the ban of the popular social media app, TikTok
PowerSchool faces cybersecurity incident, leaving the personal information of students and teachers stolen.
Westport Public Schools unaffected by PowerSchool data leak
TikTok is fighting a potential ban, claiming it infringes on free speech and the First Amendment. The U.S. government, however, argues that the app poses national security risks due to its ties to China, potentially allowing foreign influence over American users' data.
TikTok Fights Back: Supreme Court to hear appeal before ban deadline
Teen Awareness, Westport Youth Commission and the Westport Police Department collaborated to put on Staples’ 14th annual Dodge-A-Cop tournament. The tournament comprised 18 teams, making this year’s Dodge-A-Cop one of the most well-attended in the event’s history.
Students, police officers join forces in friendly competition at annual Dodge-A-Cop tournament
Thanksgiving marks the end of my already dismal productivity.
Teachers, I will be ‘sick’ on any test day before Winter Break
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
It is crucial to have a set plan for how you are going to study for midterms if you want to set yourself up for success.
The Ultimate Guide to Midterms
Some great ways to stay busy and happy over break are going skating with friends, painting pottery, or learning a new skill, like knitting.
How to make the most of staying home for breaks 
The upcoming TikTok ban poses many questions, especially regarding the weighing benefits or drawbacks it may have on Gen Z and other creators on the app.
TikTok Ban: Can Gen Z live without it?
Short version of the timeline provided by the counseling department, the extended version can be found using this link, it also includes a timeline for seniors.
Stressed out about your post high school future? Guidance offers clarity at no cost
Jasmine Schiffman ’25, pictured above, offers these items and more through her online college merchandise business, Next4Customs. To order, DM her on Instagram @next4customs.
Custom college merch on a budget: meet the founder of Next4Customs
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Editor-in-chiefs of Inklings, Lily Hultgren ’25 and Nina Bowens ’25, present about their recent journalism project to provide the public with political information about the Connecticut Congress election. Their short, informational videos were posted on Instagram Reels in a series called “Inklings’ Poli-teens.”
Veteran journalists, experts discuss media’s role in democracy, misinformation, public trust at Westport Public Library Panel
In the past few weeks, students have created Instagram accounts advocating for political and societal beliefs.
Students amplify political dialogue, advocacy through Instagram
Parade goers ring in the Year of the Snake with a traditional lion dance performance.
Communities around Connecticut join to celebrate Lunar New Year
The interior of Lyfe Cafe has been custom designed to create an inviting space. Staples students receive 10% off their morning coffee.
Bringing life to local dining: Lyfe Cafe Joins Westport’s breakfast and coffee scene
Just Salad’s new location at 275 Post Road East in Westport.
Just Salad opens in Westport: A new eco-friendly spot for healthy eating
Rehearsal season begins to ramp up, with read throughs of the material currently being held among the cast. (Contributed by Dylan Bruno ’25)
Twice as nice: Staples Players brings back two show structure for the spring
Students provide their opinions on the new albums released by Kendrick Lamar and Tyler the Creator, talking about how they performed musically, lyrically and thematically.
Artistic visions in contrast: students compare the albums GNX and CHROMAKOPIA
Staples defeated Fairfield Warde 73-50 in a highly anticipated FCIAC contest; this was Warde’s second loss of the season.
Boys’ basketball dominates Fairfield Warde in statement win
The Staples Hockey team is now called Stormac. They have started the season 3-3 and 2-1 in the FCIACS
Stormac Hockey co-op finds early success in inaugural season
Student athletes must celebrate traditions while honoring athletic commitments.
Balancing breaks and commitment: Are holiday practices fair for athletes?
The girls’ hockey team practiced for the upcoming season ahead of their first game at Ridgefield on Saturday Dec. 14.
Girls’ ice hockey kicks off season, eyes set on deep playoff run
The girls’ 2024-25 prepare for the upcoming season with coach Tommy Sparks.
Girls’ basketball hires new coach
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
Stressed out about your post high school future? Guidance offers clarity at no cost

February 3, 2025
Bianca Mastocciolo ’26 
Short version of the timeline provided by the counseling department, the extended version can be found using this link, it also includes a timeline for seniors.

As juniors begin to figure out their post high school journey, a lot of it can seem puzzling. What schools to look at? How many times to take the SAT? When to start writing a college essay?
Many people decide to go seek out-of-school help with a college counselor, but this option is expensive and not accessible to all students. Staples provides many great, cost free programs to guide students to their post high school journey. Whether it’s enlisting to serve in the military, taking a gap year, going to a college or a completely different route, Staples guidance counselors have great resources to begin the right steps.


Each week, the counseling department sends out a newsletter to all students that contain some hidden resources. The department updates their website with resources that provide insight on course selections, tips for parents, scholarship opportunities and events you can attend for information on different helpful topics. This important information is commonly overlooked by the community, but can reduce the stress of figuring things out yourself.
“I had no idea the counseling department had a junior year monthly planner,” Mila Bivolarski ’26 said. “That’s really helpful.”
The counseling department also provides a helpful timeline: when to register for tests, when to begin looking at colleges and creating lists for colleges to look at. This can be found through the Staples website – the departments tab, school counseling, and selecting College Admissions & Post High School Planning.
Staples also provides college counselor services at no cost. Sandra Zeigler, the college and careers center coordinator, is also a great resource for information and clarity on planning post high school options.
“I think [college counselors] are up to the individual family, but I dont think it’s a necessary thing at all,” said Zeigler. “Between your school counselor and the resources we provide, you certainly don’t need someone.”

Tags:
About the Contributor
Bianca Mastocciolo ’26 
Bianca Mastocciolo ’26 , Assistant Business Manager
Assistant Business Manager Bianca Mastocciolo ’26 is an artist, animal-lover, writer and a good friend. She enjoys drawing, dancing, traveling and spending time with her dog, Ziggy.  “I really like the community that [dance] creates because it allows everyone to get close to each other,” Mastocciolo said. “I also really like how it allows me to express myself.”  She took up journalism because she wanted to write about a variety of topics that all kinds of people are interested in.  “I wanted to cater to multiple audiences,” Mastocciolo said. “Whatever their preference of news is, they can read about it.” 