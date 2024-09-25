Sandwich toasters have returned: Staples has mixed emotions

The 2023-24 school year was a dark time for Staples students as they discovered that the Wreckers cafe would no longer be toasting sandwiches. This was an attempt to tame the long lines and overwhelming environment, which seemed to stem from the demand for toasted sandwiches. After a long year of reminiscing on crispy sandwiches, the toasters have finally returned.

“There’s nothing better in the cafeteria to get,” Julian Gravelle ’26 said. “It’s the most nutritious thing I can have.”

The students’ love for toasted sandwiches is apparent by their dedication to waiting in the line, which takes up the better half of the cafe. Some even find themselves missing their whole lunch period waiting. It’s not rare to see someone rushing through the halls to beat the stampede and secure their spot in line before the next lunch wave begins.

“It takes a really long time in the line because there’s so many people that want to get a sandwich,” Lily Ashford ’27 said. “I think it’s still worth it but the line is so much longer now.

Even while the return has received a lot of positive feedback, there have also been some complaints. Those who had stayed loyal to the sandwich line, even when there weren’t toasters, aren’t too happy with the chaos that has emerged. Students have gained a sense of competitiveness this year when it comes to getting their sandwiches.

“There is definitely a cutting culture in the school. People see their friends and come up to them to cheat the line,” Natalie Chudowsky ’26 said. “I feel like this is definitely an issue and it makes it a lot slower.”

Now that there has been a lot of attention brought back to the sandwich line, some students don’t feel that it’s worth the wait. Despite controversial views, the cafeteria workers don’t mind the toasters, and they just want students to find a sandwich they love.

“I think the lines are really long but kids are really happy about the toasters being back,” cafeteria staff Amber Egervari said. “I’m happy if they’re happy.”