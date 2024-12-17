It’s time for Staples to put pancakes on the menu, permanently 

Caroline Zajac ’25 Flippers’ lemon ricotta pancakes located in Soho, NYC are a must try.

When I think of pancakes, I think of Saturday mornings throughout my childhood. They were filled with warmth, laughter and the comforting aroma of chocolate, fluffy pancake batter. Chocolate chips aren’t just the best flavor, but also the best topping.

Pancakes are a warm memory from my childhood because there’s something so joyful about them. Their light, fluffy surface with the reflecting maple syrup reminds me of the sunshine beaming through my kitchen windows before the first day of second grade. They are tied to family breakfasts when my kitchen is buzzed with activity and laughter. While the first pancake is always imperfect, the sweet chocolate makes up for it.

The thing I love most about pancakes is how versatile they are; you can eat them for breakfast, for dessert or a late-night snack. They’re loved in so many cultures; you can enjoy cinnamon Greek pancakes topped with Greek yogurt, German pancakes topped with applesauce or even Japanese soufflé pancakes.

On bad days, pancakes have the power to turn everything around; they just start my day right. Eating them allows me to slow my morning down, to savor the flavor, and start my day off right with a good, filling meal.

I think Staples should add pancakes to their breakfast menu. This will start the students’ day on a sweet note, and add more options for kids to look forward to in the morning. Besides, there are already well-loved breakfast treats like French toast that are served. Why can’t there be pancakes?

For me, pancakes are more than just a food, they are traditional, comforting and nostalgic. Whether eaten with family before or after a busy day as an athlete and student, they always start or finish my day on the sweetest note.