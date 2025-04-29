Westport Youth Commission set to launch updated Westport Job Bank

Ayaan Olasewere ’25 The Westport Job Bank, set to relaunch in the coming days, will be completely free for both businesses and students, and no account will be required. The Job Bank will feature a wide range of opportunities, with a particular focus on business and merchant-related jobs, making it a valuable resource heading into the summer.

In partnership with Getro, a job board and network database, the Westport Youth Commission (WYC) is preparing to launch an updated version of the Westport Job Bank. Their previous job bank was run on the platform QuadJobs, but it went out of business last year.

“We realized that while the model of QuadJobs worked well, it wasn’t sustainable in the long run,” WYC Youth Secretary Jake Shufro ’26 said. “It required us to get businesses to sign up, and for students to make an account, which required a lot of effort. We wanted to switch to a new model, where anyone can access it or be posted.”

After researching various platforms, the Commission ultimately selected Getro, a job board designed for easy use and wide accessibility. Unlike QuadJobs, Getro doesn’t require student accounts or charge businesses a fee to post.

“Basically businesses put in their name and website, and Geltro created a job posting for them based off of that information,” Shufro said. “It connects students directly to the jobs they are interested in.”

“ It connects students directly to the jobs they are interested in.” — Shufro said.

The removal of sign-up barriers and fees makes this process easier for both the businesses and the students, and will likely cause a rapid increase in interest.

“It wasn’t that expensive, but it cost money. So, if a business was able to hire people without using Quadjobs, they kept doing it because they saved money,” Shufro said. “But with this, there’s no cost at all. And for students, I know there weren’t a ton of business jobs with QuadJobs, it was mostly babysitting, but this one is going to be basically all business and merchant jobs.”

In addition to a broader range of business listings, the WYC plans to expand the platform to include volunteer opportunities and internships, providing students with more diverse experiences beyond paid jobs.

“I think the updated job bank would be very helpful, and definitely a lot more helpful than the old version,” Carly Waldman ’26 said. “Now that summer’s coming up, it would be helpful to have a core place where I can go to find good job opportunities in many different fields.”