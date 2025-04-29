Join the discussion.

Inklings News
The zoo had a variety of animals from spider monkeys, amur leopards, red pandas, bald eagles and more.
Animal behavior class embarks on field trip at Beardsley Zoo
The Westport Job Bank, set to relaunch in the coming days, will be completely free for both businesses and students, and no account will be required. The Job Bank will feature a wide range of opportunities, with a particular focus on business and merchant-related jobs, making it a valuable resource heading into the summer.
Westport Youth Commission set to launch updated Westport Job Bank
The P&Z holds all of their meetings over zoom, and they disable the waiting room feature to allow any Westporter to participate. This allows them to ensure their meetings are easily accessible to the public.
Unknown hacker “zoombombs” public hearing on Hamlet project
Sofia Alarcon-Frias ’25 (L) and Sloan Robinson ’25 (R) are members of the National Science Honor Society, and helped to run and organize the blood drive.
Science Honor Society hosts bloody successful blood drive
Packet of Zyns
Growing popularity of Zyn nicotine packets among teenagers create health risks, raising concerns
Trump gives his speech about the TJCA in 2017, he claims that the tax cuts will help Americans of all demographics.
Trump’s tax cuts tend to Westport parents
Teachers should transition from test based assessments to collaborative group projects.
How project-based learning made Mandarin my favorite class
Ap Government and Politics can be a challenging class, but taking it in a politically active year can make it more enjoyable.
Benefits of taking AP Gov in an election year
Sophomores like Lucy Basso ’27 often have too much on their plates, making it stressful to think about completing everything on their schedules.
High school should be about growth, not pressure: a message to underclassmen
A recreation of the Staples parking lot
An Argument for Jeep World Domination
Staples has been covered in these small plastic ducks spreading smiles and positivity.
Student-led duck project promotes joy, connection
The Co-Presidents of BrideBuilders, Sienna Schwartz ’27 and Jake Shufro ’26, pictured with two members of the Y’s men. This was from their first meeting, on March 25 at the Westport Library.
Political dialogue bridges generations
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
There are plenty of jobs available to high schoolers this summer, including working as a camp counselor at Camp Mahackeno, pictured above.
From sun to salary: how students plan to make most out of summer
By partnering with Active Minds – a nonprofit that has a presence at more than 800 campuses, schools, communities and workplaces each year – the USC MIND club hopes to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health, creating supportive communities and saving lives.
Ice bucket challenge returns: USC Speak Your Mind trend reaches Westport, promotes mental health discussion
The Collective West located at 940 Post Road East will officially close this weekend. It will be open March 19-March 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Designer Christian Siriano bids Westport farewell, relocates “The Collective West” to New York City
Seniors may feel confused as their college process comes to an end because while the decision might be made, the stress does not vanish immediately.
College decisions are in, but where’s the relief?
The flowers of the golden afternoon all pose with their head pieces. They are practicing with them to prepare for the show.
Bedford Acting Group puts their production of “Alice and Wonderland Jr.” to stage!
Contrary to its name, the Department of Education acts in a support function to states rather than outlining what the nation’s children should learn. It’s primarily in charge of mundane bureaucratic tasks like compiling statistics and organizing student loans. After its closure, these responsibilities are widely expected to be transferred over to the Treasury department.
Trump’s shutdown of the Department of Education will harm more than students’ academics
The senior tradition of taking one last opportunity to bond with the classmates you have grown familiar with has become an activity that pushes classmates further into their own, separate groups.
Joint spring break trips build bonds and challenge independence 
The Staples boys’ lacrosse team beat New Canaan 7-6 on April 24 at New Canaan, making them number one in the state.
Boys’ lacrosse team triumphs over New Canaan, takes number 1 spot in state.
Although an official varsity sport, Staples rugby still has unique differences that separate it from other Staples sports. Even with challenges with traveling, scheduling and popularity, the rugby team continues to succeed at Staples.
The club that isn’t a club: Rugby maintains unique position as varsity sport
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
This photo shows the Staples 2025 Varsity Baseball team at the start of their spring season.
Baseball pushes past struggles, aims for championship-winning season
The 2025 Staples boys' lacrosse schedule (photo from @staplesboyslacrosse).
Staples boys’ lacrosse starts season, the five most important games
Sushi Jin offers a variety of dishes from sushi to bao buns to hibachi. One popular appetizer is their Tuna Toro, or fatty tuna, which comes with chips.
Sushi Jin opens its doors, serves up fresh flavors in town
Feeling pretty for yourself in high school can be difficult. With factors like social media and peer comparison, it is a constant battle.
Stop letting beauty standards define you
From stepping out of their comfort zones to exploring new interests, there are many things high school students wish they had done differently. Today we are going to hear about what Staples students would change if they could go back.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Zara Saliba ’26 (pictured) and Mia Bomback ’25 rank CAVA, Just Salad and sweetgreen on taste, costliness and service to determine the best of the bowls.
Battle of the bowls: comparing Just Salad, sweetgreen and CAVA
In honor of March being Women’s History Month, we compiled multiple interviews to review different perspectives of who are the most iconic women in history.
Women’s History Month celebrates iconic women
Sushi Jin offers a variety of dishes from sushi to bao buns to hibachi. One popular appetizer is their Tuna Toro, or fatty tuna, which comes with chips.
Sushi Jin opens its doors, serves up fresh flavors in town
Feeling pretty for yourself in high school can be difficult. With factors like social media and peer comparison, it is a constant battle.
Stop letting beauty standards define you
From stepping out of their comfort zones to exploring new interests, there are many things high school students wish they had done differently. Today we are going to hear about what Staples students would change if they could go back.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Zara Saliba ’26 (pictured) and Mia Bomback ’25 rank CAVA, Just Salad and sweetgreen on taste, costliness and service to determine the best of the bowls.
Battle of the bowls: comparing Just Salad, sweetgreen and CAVA
In honor of March being Women’s History Month, we compiled multiple interviews to review different perspectives of who are the most iconic women in history.
Women’s History Month celebrates iconic women
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Inklings’ Wordle 4/30/25
Inklings’ Wordle 4/30/25
Inklings' Wordle 4/25/25
Inklings’ Wordle 4/25/25
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings' Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Unknown hacker “zoombombs” public hearing on Hamlet project

Andi Jacobs ’26, Editor-in-ChiefApril 29, 2025
The P&Z holds all of their meetings over zoom, and they disable the waiting room feature to allow any Westporter to participate. This allows them to ensure their meetings are easily accessible to the public.

“Zoombomb:” the hijacking of a video conference or meeting with the intent to disrupt or harass others, often by sharing offensive or inappropriate content. On April 7, that is exactly what occurred during a Planning and Zoning Department (P&Z) public hearing for the Hamlet project in Saugatuck. 

“It’s just very disturbing that people would disrupt the meeting and put effort into causing such a disruption,” P&Z Director Michelle Perillie said. “It was very disturbing and traumatizing to be subjected to that kind of material that you are not wanting to be looking for. Having it be thrust upon you was very disturbing.”  

Over 100 Westporters attended the meeting, majority of them waiting for the P&Z to address the Hamlet project. However, the attack occurred during a presentation from John Fallon, the Fairfield County Hunt Club’s attorney. At roughly 6:45 p.m., disturbing images, including violent sexual acts, videos with Nazi insignia and graphic videos of beheadings, appeared in the meeting.   

“I can’t describe how awful that was to experience,” one anonymous man said, according to Dan Woog’s 06880 blog. “The P&Z was scrambling to try to take care of the situation, but I left the meeting because it was overwhelming.” 

As meeting hosts shut down one video, a second would appear almost instantaneously. P&Z meetings do not typically have a waiting room, so the hackers were able to re-enter under a new name whenever they were kicked out. Thus, commissioners gave the meeting a waiting room and only allowed people who they recognized into the meeting. P&Z Commissioner Michael Cammeyer called the police, who reportedly went to Town Hall to speak with IT staff. 

“We’re trying to decide if it’s safe to continue the meeting, or if it needs to be canceled,” Chairman Paul Lebowitz said during this period, according to the Westport Journal.  

The primary concern about cancelling the meeting was that Westporters who attended in order to comment on an event on the agenda would then lose their chance to speak. However, Police Chief Foti Koskinas recommended cancellation, and Town Attorney Ira Bloom agreed. At 7:15, they decided to reschedule for a later date. 

“People were upset, and they were disturbed about what they saw, so [cancelling the meeting] was probably the best thing,” Perillie said. 

Police immediately began investigating. They attempted to do an autopsy of the video to figure out who did this. 

“Almost always, these come back to IP addresses that link to a VPN and then go overseas,” Westport police lieutenant Eric Wood said, on account of Shelton Herald. “However, if we get lucky and can identify someone locally, we will work with our prosecutor’s office to discuss the appropriate charges.” 

The Hunt Club’s application continued in another online meeting on April 21. This meeting proceeded successfully, with no hackers. However, Hamlet’s public hearing will occur in person, at Town Hall, on April 28. The public hearing will include input from residents. 

Following the event, P&Z members spent some time considering how to prevent another attack. Now, they will always use a waiting room for their zoom meetings. Participants will not be allowed to share their screens, and, by default, their microphones and cameras will be off when they enter.  

“There is someone targeting our town,” Lebowitz said during the meeting, as reported by Westport Journal. “If they do it once, they can do it again and there is no sense in subjecting us to whatever that was again.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
The zoo had a variety of animals from spider monkeys, amur leopards, red pandas, bald eagles and more.
Animal behavior class embarks on field trip at Beardsley Zoo
The Westport Job Bank, set to relaunch in the coming days, will be completely free for both businesses and students, and no account will be required. The Job Bank will feature a wide range of opportunities, with a particular focus on business and merchant-related jobs, making it a valuable resource heading into the summer.
Westport Youth Commission set to launch updated Westport Job Bank
Sofia Alarcon-Frias ’25 (L) and Sloan Robinson ’25 (R) are members of the National Science Honor Society, and helped to run and organize the blood drive.
Science Honor Society hosts bloody successful blood drive
Packet of Zyns
Growing popularity of Zyn nicotine packets among teenagers create health risks, raising concerns
US tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China and the expectation of new, even greater tariffs on April 2nd will do more than impact the price of everyday items like groceries. Instead, for Staples and students across the US, it will make almost every essential school supply more expensive and stretch households at the lower ends of the income bracket.
School equipment prices jump as U.S. tariffs stick
Ground News had previously relied on a combination of human determination and algorithms to determine the news bias of articles. The introduction of AI to replace this system can allow for a more trustworthy, reliable system as personal human biases are removed.
New AI news app decodes newspaper bias
About the Contributor
Andi Jacobs ’26
Andi Jacobs ’26, Web Arts Editor
Taste testing, twirling and traveling are three things Arts Web Editor Andi Jacobs ’26 enjoys doing in her free time. She incorporates these activities into her writing, which brings her joy to journalism. “I enjoy writing food reviews because I love trying new things, especially food from different cultures which is also one of my favorite parts of traveling,” Jacobs said. Her love for journalism comes from wanting to inform readers of current events to create a more knowledgeable public. “It’s really important for the world to have good journalists,” Jacobs said. “It keeps news exciting.”