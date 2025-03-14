Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Dead birds were discovered at the Ned Dimes Marina on Monday, in accordance with a recent uptick in bird mortality in Westport connected to the H5N1 avian influenza, more commonly known as “bird flu.” Photo contributed by Dan Woog/06880
Bird flu breaks out in Westport, poses minimal threat to humans
Last Year was Staples Model UN first time attending the NHSMUN.
Model UN gears up for upcoming international conference
First Selectwomen Jen Tooker hopes to bring her knowledge and goals to Hartford as she runs for governor
First Selectwoman Tooker announces plans, running for governor of Connecticut
TikTok is available in the app store and Google play for both redownloads and updates.
TikTok Resurrection: downloads available now
A recreation of the Staples parking lot
An Argument for Jeep World Domination
At the end of the summer, Compo Beach lifeguards wrap up their final shift with a swim to the buoy—an annual tradition. This year’s crew included guards from Staples, Ludlowe, Trumbull and several other high schools.
The best summer job? Here’s why lifeguarding stands out
The question of if adults should be burdened with teaching Social Emotional Lessons arises
Teachers aren’t trained to be therapists: why social emotional learning needs a new approach in schools
Thanksgiving marks the end of my already dismal productivity.
Teachers, I will be ‘sick’ on any test day before Winter Break
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
Seasons can impact an individual's mood and well-being, often leaving people's mood to worsen during the winter and improve as it gets warmer
Daylight savings brings brighter days ahead
Trump's use of calling himself “king” and being depicted with a crown does not violate any Constitutional rights against tyranny. It is protected under the first amendment right.
Instagram posts on official White House account cause backlash
On Jan. 18, the viral social media app Tiktok went dark due to concerns around the Chinese company stealing users' information.
Where did everyone go? The rise of Rednote amid the Tiktok Ban
Some of Brand Nu Apparel’s most popular items are their hoodies, which belong to one of the most recent collections designed by Marcello Deaguero.
From old to Brand Nu: colorful clothing store arrives in downtown Westport
Using bushcraft techniques, Miezko Solowinski ’25 creates cordage and bushcraft shelter using natural fibers and materials.
Mieszko Solowinski takes on unique hobby: bushcraft
The future of westport is one infected with chain restaurants.
Westport: A town infected by corporate America 
Extracurricular activities are super important for curating a healthy lifestyle. This is me rowing at Youth Nationals at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, FL. (Photo contributed by Row2k).
Everyone wants to be healthy, but no one wants to do the work to get there
LA fires destroyed thousands of homes, businesses, schools and landscapes.
Southern California struggles after damaging fires roar through Los Angeles
Even though AI has been a topic dissected by Hollywood for years, what will the industry do now that they’ve reached a future that they had previously only imagined?
Dystopian terror or an exciting new innovation? AI in movies debate reaches a fever pitch
Located at 1835 Post Road East, Fatto A Mano is open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m - 3 p.m. Its spot on the Post Road makes it a convenient stop.
Fatto A Mano brings a taste of Italy to Westport
Hrisovulos in action, coaching as his players compete (Photo Contributed Kris Hrisovulos).
Tennis coach reflects on journey to be reinstated for upcoming season
Austin Heyer ’27 had 10 points and shot 60 percent from the floor.
Wreckers crush Kolbe, continue state championship run
According to the National Institutes of Health , youth sport participation provides an avenue to develop peer relationships, self esteem and leadership qualities. It may also lay the foundation for a healthier adult lifestyle.
Pick up the stick, experience high school sports
The Staples Wreckers beat the Ridgefield Tigers 68-58 to win the 2024-2025 FCIAC Championship.
Boys’ basketball defeats Ridgefield 68-58 to win FCIAC championship
School districts across the U.S. are debating whether to adjust schedules for Super Bowl Monday, with some closing to accommodate expected absences while others prioritize maintaining academic consistency (Graphic created by Austin Heyer '27).
Super Bowl Monday: schools weigh closures amid rising absences
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord – Episode Seventeen
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Bird flu breaks out in Westport, poses minimal threat to humans

Mia Bomback ’25, Paper Managing EditorMarch 14, 2025
Dead birds were discovered at the Ned Dimes Marina on Monday, in accordance with a recent uptick in bird mortality in Westport connected to the H5N1 avian influenza, more commonly known as “bird flu.” Photo contributed by Dan Woog/06880
Dead birds were discovered at the Ned Dimes Marina on Monday, in accordance with a recent uptick in bird mortality in Westport connected to the H5N1 avian influenza, more commonly known as “bird flu.” Photo contributed by Dan Woog/06880

Three birds were discovered dead in the waters of Ned Dimes Marina at Compo Beach and the nearby Longshore Golf Course, a result of an H5N1 avian influenza, or bird flu, outbreak in Westport. According to Animal Control Officer Peter Reid, the first avian flu outbreaks in Westport were recorded in geese in February, with the disease now threatening scavenger species, including crows, vultures and hawks. No imminent danger exists for Westport’s human population. 

“Wild canids, notably fox[es], are also scavenging goose carcasses in Westport are at risk,” Reid told Dan Woog of 06880 on Tuesday. “Domestic dogs and cats that are allowed to roam and scavenge carcasses could [also] be at risk.”

As of the beginning of March, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed 70 cases of bird flu in humans in the United States. Symptoms of bird flu in humans can range from eye irritation and sore throats to high fevers and seizures. The first recorded U.S. death from this current strain of bird flu occurred in January in Louisiana.

“Though public health risk remains low at this time, [Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza] (HPAI) viral zoonotic surveillance should remain on high alert to get ahead of any evolving effects in viral transmissibility,” Dr. John Stratidis, infectious disease specialist from Danbury Hospital, said. “This is a highly mutagenic virus which, in the right circumstance, could have significant public health implications.”

The Aspetuck Health District website informed Westport’s citizens that, as of right now, the food supply is safe and the risk to humans is low. In addition to urging vulnerable populations, such as keepers of poultry and bird herders, to remain vigilant, they affirmed their commitment, along with the commitment of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Connecticut Department of Health and Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection, to work closely with state and federal health officials on “rigorous surveillance, reporting and control efforts.”

New Bird Flu Strain Detected in U.S. Dairy Cattle, Prompting Health Concerns
New Bird Flu strain detected in U.S. dairy cattle, prompting health concerns
Footage of a Westport home being broken into recently.
Car thefts and break-ins on the rise again; following previous trends from earlier events
Mia Bomback ’25
Mia Bomback ’25, Paper Managing Editor
Paper Managing Editor Mia Bomback ’25 is no stranger to managing as she spent her summer taking a leadership course at the School for Ethics and Global Leadership in Washington, D.C.                        Bomback has been a part of Inklings since her freshman year and she keeps coming back because of the community that she has gained. “Knowing that at the end of the stressful day, I can always go back to that Inklings room and have a community who is there for me,” Bomback said. “Inklings does a really incredible job of building friendships, not just partnerships.” 