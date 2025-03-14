Bird flu breaks out in Westport, poses minimal threat to humans

Dead birds were discovered at the Ned Dimes Marina on Monday, in accordance with a recent uptick in bird mortality in Westport connected to the H5N1 avian influenza, more commonly known as “bird flu.” Photo contributed by Dan Woog/06880

Three birds were discovered dead in the waters of Ned Dimes Marina at Compo Beach and the nearby Longshore Golf Course, a result of an H5N1 avian influenza, or bird flu, outbreak in Westport. According to Animal Control Officer Peter Reid, the first avian flu outbreaks in Westport were recorded in geese in February, with the disease now threatening scavenger species, including crows, vultures and hawks. No imminent danger exists for Westport’s human population.

“Wild canids, notably fox[es], are also scavenging goose carcasses in Westport are at risk,” Reid told Dan Woog of 06880 on Tuesday. “Domestic dogs and cats that are allowed to roam and scavenge carcasses could [also] be at risk.”

As of the beginning of March, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed 70 cases of bird flu in humans in the United States. Symptoms of bird flu in humans can range from eye irritation and sore throats to high fevers and seizures. The first recorded U.S. death from this current strain of bird flu occurred in January in Louisiana.

“Though public health risk remains low at this time, [Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza] (HPAI) viral zoonotic surveillance should remain on high alert to get ahead of any evolving effects in viral transmissibility,” Dr. John Stratidis, infectious disease specialist from Danbury Hospital, said. “This is a highly mutagenic virus which, in the right circumstance, could have significant public health implications.”

