Last Year was Staples Model UN first time attending the NHSMUN.
Model UN gears up for upcoming international conference
First Selectwomen Jen Tooker hopes to bring her knowledge and goals to Hartford as she runs for governor
First Selectwoman Tooker announces plans, running for governor of Connecticut
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
TikTok is available in the app store and Google play for both redownloads and updates.
TikTok Resurrection: downloads available now
New Bird Flu Strain Detected in U.S. Dairy Cattle, Prompting Health Concerns
New Bird Flu strain detected in U.S. dairy cattle, prompting health concerns
At the end of the summer, Compo Beach lifeguards wrap up their final shift with a swim to the buoy—an annual tradition. This year’s crew included guards from Staples, Ludlowe, Trumbull and several other high schools.
The best summer job? Here’s why lifeguarding stands out
The question of if adults should be burdened with teaching Social Emotional Lessons arises
Teachers aren’t trained to be therapists: why social emotional learning needs a new approach in schools
Thanksgiving marks the end of my already dismal productivity.
Teachers, I will be ‘sick’ on any test day before Winter Break
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
It is crucial to have a set plan for how you are going to study for midterms if you want to set yourself up for success.
The Ultimate Guide to Midterms
On Jan. 18, the viral social media app Tiktok went dark due to concerns around the Chinese company stealing users' information.
Where did everyone go? The rise of Rednote amid the Tiktok Ban
Some of Brand Nu Apparel’s most popular items are their hoodies, which belong to one of the most recent collections designed by Marcello Deaguero.
From old to Brand Nu: colorful clothing store arrives in downtown Westport
Using bushcraft techniques, Miezko Solowinski ’25 creates cordage and bushcraft shelter using natural fibers and materials.
Mieszko Solowinski takes on unique hobby: bushcraft
The library was closed from 9 a.m - 1:30 p.m. in preparation for a Domestic Violence presentation that hosted members from the Westport Police Department and Domestic Violence Task Force.
Spreading awareness: Wear Orange Day serves valuable message
Participants gather eagerly in preparation for the competition. Many bring friends and gather to spectate.
Ready, set, write: Westport Library hosts Annual Crossword Competition
LA fires destroyed thousands of homes, businesses, schools and landscapes.
Southern California struggles after damaging fires roar through Los Angeles
Even though AI has been a topic dissected by Hollywood for years, what will the industry do now that they’ve reached a future that they had previously only imagined?
Dystopian terror or an exciting new innovation? AI in movies debate reaches a fever pitch
Located at 1835 Post Road East, Fatto A Mano is open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m - 3 p.m. Its spot on the Post Road makes it a convenient stop.
Fatto A Mano brings a taste of Italy to Westport
On Feb. 9, Rapper Kendrick Lamar took the stage as the Super Bowl Halftime performer where he made powerful statements on racial and political tensions in America.
Sound check, America: Kendrick Lamar’s activism appears on the biggest stage
Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show: A Symbolic Performance
Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show: A symbolic performance
According to the National Institutes of Health , youth sport participation provides an avenue to develop peer relationships, self esteem and leadership qualities. It may also lay the foundation for a healthier adult lifestyle.
Pick up the stick, experience high school sports
The Staples Wreckers beat the Ridgefield Tigers 68-58 to win the 2024-2025 FCIAC Championship.
Boys’ basketball defeats Ridgefield 68-58 to win FCIAC championship
Co-Founder of A-Team Performance and Chiropractic and Staples Head Strength and Conditioning coach Drew Accomando (Photo Contributed by Drew Accomando).
Staples coach strengthens teams, wins championships
The girls' basketball team defeats Danbury in a 56-44 win, holding a lead throughout three out of the four quarters.
Girls’ basketball improves record with a 12 point win over Danbury
Captains Ella Harrington ’25 and Poppy Harrington ’25 pose with their parents during the ceremony before the game. (Photo contributed by Sage Cohen '25).
Girls’ basketball senior night ends in close defeat, playoff hopes remain
Westport welcomes Just Salad’s healthy, sustainable dining
Winter break: finding joy in the pause
What’s up with the influx of drones?
TikTok on Trial: Staples Students Weigh In on the National Debate
Westport welcomes Just Salad’s healthy, sustainable dining
Winter break: finding joy in the pause
What’s up with the influx of drones?
TikTok on Trial: Staples Students Weigh In on the National Debate
Ann Marie Maccaro ’27 investigates the interworking of the culinary club only to find their kindness for the Gillespie Center
Serving Hope: Culinary Club Cooks Up Care for Gillespie Center
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Seventeen
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Inklings’ Wordle 3/4/25
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Model UN gears up for upcoming international conference

Charlotte Berner ’25, Business ManagerMarch 4, 2025
Mia Bomback ’25
Last Year was Staples Model UN first time attending the NHSMUN.

The Staples Model United Nations (UN) club will be attending the National High School Model United Nations (NHSMUN) Conference in New York on March 7-9. This conference provides a unique opportunity for high school students from around the world who are interested in a certain area of international affairs to come together and debate an assigned topic and  develop realistic solutions for given issues. 

“What I love about these conferences is the people you meet,” Jonah Bomback ’27 said. “I’ve met so many good friends from our last conference at Yale. It is a great opportunity to meet a ton of people from different places and work together to see what you can accomplish.”

At NHSMUN, students are broken up into pairs, each representing a specific issue from an assigned country’s perspective. This year, Staples students will be representing Portugal. For instance, Srish Popuri ’25 and his partner Jack Srihari ’25 are focusing on climate issues and balancing environmental protection with cultural celebration.

“People approach problems really differently,” Popuri said. “Considering it’s an international conference, people are coming from very different backgrounds and educational systems, so the way people think is pretty diverse.”

After many smaller discussions, each committee at NHSMUN collaborates to draft a resolution paper for their given topic, incorporating the perspectives of countries around the world. 

“The resolution papers have such dense and varied ideas in them,” Graysen Peters ’26 said. “Our resolution papers are also submitted to the actual United Nations and looked at. In past years, ideas from kids have been used in UN discussions which is super cool.”

Last year was the first time Staples attended this conference, representing South Africa. As one of the only public schools in attendance, the club made a strong first impression. Four of the groups got awards, including past presidents Tucker Peters ’24 and Jameson Russell ’24 who won the highest award of Best Delegates for their committee. This year, Staples is hoping to do just as well, if not better. 

“I’m nervous about the competition because there are a lot of experienced private school kids who have classes dedicated to Model UN,” Club President Jacob Calandro ’25 said.  “The fact that we won awards last year is pretty insane, so hopefully we can do the same thing this year.”

Staples Model UN members have been working hard to prepare for the conference. Each partnership has written a 10 page position paper about their sub-topic. The paper will help each group be prepared to answer various questions on the spot, voicing the opinions of their country. 

“The position paper is a great outline for how you are going to apply yourself in the conference,” Graysen Peters ’26 said. “We told people to really put their time and effort into it which we all did. I think that is going to be super helpful for us to be successful at NHSMUN.”

First Selectwoman Tooker announces plans, running for governor of Connecticut
TikTok Resurrection: downloads available now
New Bird Flu strain detected in U.S. dairy cattle, prompting health concerns
Footage of a Westport home being broken into recently.
Car thefts and break-ins on the rise again; following previous trends from earlier events
Of the 2025 Presidential Scholar nominees, 15 are from Westport and 10 are Staples students. Nominees will find out later if they win the award, which would allow them to go to Washington, D.C. and be nationally celebrated for their achievements.
10 Staples seniors selected as eligible Presidential Scholars
About the Contributors
Charlotte Berner ’25
Charlotte Berner ’25, Business Manager
Business Manager Charlotte Berner ’25 knows best how to balance being a student-athlete. As a member of three varsity sports, Berner spends most of her time on the court, slopes and track.  “I’m one of the captains of ski team which I love because it’s so unique and I’ve really connected with people through that,” Berner said.  Berner started as a staff writer for Inklings, but has since become a business manager. “I’ve loved learning about how to run a successful business,” she said. “I’m able to do the behind the scenes work that’s so critical for our paper.”
Mia Bomback ’25
Mia Bomback ’25, Paper Managing Editor
Paper Managing Editor Mia Bomback ’25 is no stranger to managing as she spent her summer taking a leadership course at the School for Ethics and Global Leadership in Washington, D.C.                        Bomback has been a part of Inklings since her freshman year and she keeps coming back because of the community that she has gained. “Knowing that at the end of the stressful day, I can always go back to that Inklings room and have a community who is there for me,” Bomback said. “Inklings does a really incredible job of building friendships, not just partnerships.” 