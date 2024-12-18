Holiday Trivia Challenge features Vision Club vs Jewish Club

Paper Managing Editor Mia Bomback ’25 is no stranger to managing as she spent her summer taking a leadership course at the School for Ethics and Global Leadership in Washington, D.C.

Bomback has been a part of Inklings since her freshman year and she keeps coming back because of the community that she has gained.

“Knowing that at the end of the stressful day, I can always go back to that Inklings room and have a community who is there for me,” Bomback said. “Inklings does a really incredible job of building friendships, not just partnerships.”