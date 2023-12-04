Black Friday shifts online, changes tradition

Web Arts Editor Alice Frascella ’25 understands busy.Juggling a competitive athletic life with rowing outside of school, there doesn’t seem to be enough time to squeeze everything in; nevertheless, Frascella gets it done.“Sometimes the work all falls on the same day, but I just tell myself to get through it, trying to stay motivated,” Frascella said.Academics led her to Advanced Journalism, with interest in pursuing English and jJournalism at a higher level.“I think I would want to continue with jJournalism in college,” Frascella said. “So it was important to me to get a head start at Staples.”
For Rylie Cordella ’25, joining Inklings was something she had her eyes set on from the moment she entered Staples High School. “My older sister talked so highly of Inklings, so I knew immediately that I wanted to join,” Cordella said. “It felt like a great path for me.”When it came to deciding what position she wanted to take, she knew she wanted a role a little outside of the box.“Although I like to write,” Cordella said, “being an Assistant Business Manager intrigued me so I was quick to decide that it was something I wanted to do.”