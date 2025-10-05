From stands to sideline: Cody Feuerstadt reflects on New York Giants Junior Reporter experience

Andi Jacobs ’26 Cody Feuerstadt ’29 was the New York Giants Junior Reporter in 2024. This means he won a competition to receive numerous prizes, including the opportunity to interview a player.

Most middle school boys enjoy watching the NFL. They sit on a couch with wings and nachos, cheering on their favorite players, stressing over Fantasy Football, debating which players are the best. But few get to meet those players.

The New York Junior Reporter is a regional competition that Wendy’s funds. Last year, Cody Feuerstadt ’29 won the competition, receiving on-field recognition at a Giants game, a tour of MetLife stadium, a Giants replica helmet signed by a player, free tickets to a game and a Wendy’s prize pack. Most importantly, however, Feuerstadt won the opportunity to interview a Giants player. From a selection, he chose Jermaine Eluemunor.

“ I feel like it isn’t authentic unless I interview a player that not many people can hear from, so they can find my stories interesting — Cody Feuerstadt ’29 “I feel like it isn’t authentic unless I interview a player that not many people can hear from, so they can find my stories interesting,” Feuerstadt said. “I know he’s a great guy. He runs a youth football camp in England, and I [felt] like that would be an interesting player to interview.”

Feuerstadt asked a variety of questions with topics ranging from daily life on the team to how and why Eluemunor became an NFL player.

“[Football] kinda chose me,” Eluemunor said in the video. “I grew up in London, and I was playing rugby, and then I found football and fell in love with the game.”

The Junior Reporter competition is open to any child aged 8-14. Contestants must submit a minute-long video showcasing their interview skills and confidence on camera. Realizing that it was his last year of eligibility, Feuerstadt decided to take a chance and enter the contest.

“It’s always been my dream to be a sports writer, [to] interview players, be on the field, and all of that,” Feuerstadt said. “Being one for my favorite team is even better, and I couldn’t pass up on trying to get the opportunity.”

After this experience, Feuerstadt’s interest in journalism grew. As he enters high school and begins to find interests within Staples, taking Intro to Journalism and becoming a member of Inklings has become a priority.

“I like how [sports journalism] is a job that I can enjoy doing,” Feuerstadt said. “I feel like, if I can enjoy my job, I can do it better, I can do it for longer, and also share it with my family because they love it.”

Now, almost a year later, Feuerstadt still feels grateful for this experience.

“Being able to know what it feels like to be on the field, the whole crowd is cheering for you, you get to watch your interview be played in front of tens of thousands of people,” Feuerstadt said. “The feeling that you did it is probably the best part.”