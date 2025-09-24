WWPT and STV expand coverage of Staples girls sports

Subscribe
"It's really frustrating that more of my morning is held up," Charlotte Brookbanks '27 said. "I have to get up early enough, but with extra arrangements my parents also have to get up earlier than normal."
Temple Israel in Westport conducts their annual Yom Kippur service for members to reflect on the solemn holiday.
Colin Walker ( left) and Mark Donovan( right) finish the 100 mile ride.
Guests at Harvest Fest are served a signature cocktail during cocktail hour.
Both new and old exit numbers in the Merritt Parkway will remain for the next two years to help drivers get accustomed to the new change.
Teen Band Night at Toquet Hall featured Mia Moore ’26, Emersyn Miller ’26, Evelyn Overly ’28 and Scarlett Shope ’26, along with Masuk High School student Jake Ryan playing in their band Anhedonia.
The violent conflict between Israel and Gaza has had extreme effects on Westport. Graphic from VectorPortal
During the summer, people enjoy the sands while boaters sail off the coast of Compo Beach.
Students’ writing is increasingly screened for AI use, sometimes based on punctuation and formatting choices.
With all the stress that comes with adjusting to school in the fall, I always need something to watch when I get home to make the season a bit more enjoyable.
Cottage cheese has been used for many recent recipes from dips and dinners to desserts.
Staples Wreckers wide receivers and defensive backs Justin Halky ’26 and Connor Petrosino ’28 celebrate together after Halky’s touchdown against the Stamford Black Knights.
Natalie Chudowsky ’28 plays for the United States Youth National Team (USYNT) in the CONCACAF tournament.
Ava Pattinson ’29 races towards the goal while being defended by three Norwalk Bear players in a home game on Sept. 10.
Female Sports Coverage stats nationwide.
Staples and Glastonbury shake hands after a hard-fought game
Cover of “Les Misérables” playbill
The sign outside for Le Pain Quotidien’s new upcoming location hangs outside as the bakery prepares for opening. Inside, construction is still underway.
At Sorelle Art Gallery, Daniel Pollera’s sailboat painting contrasts to today’s AI art growth , reminding viewers of the emotion and originality only a human can capture. The painting is what most fear is being overshadowed by algorithms, replacing the artist's hand and heart.
Guests fill the warmly lit dining room at Dandelion inside the Delemar Hotel, where Mediterranean inspired decor and a lively vibe create an inviting atmosphere.
Inside Make-Modern’s new Westport studio
A new authentic Italian restaurant, Massi Co, has opened in the heart of westport. This restaurant not only has exclusively imported ingredients from Italy, but a warm staff, fun music, and a great vibe.
Stew Leonard's offers a variety of fun fall activites for the whole family to partake in!
Dylan Robbin ’28, Paper EditorSeptember 24, 2025
Dylan Robbin ’28
Female Sports Coverage stats nationwide.

She steals the ball, she shoots, she scores!” This is an energetic phrase you may now hear on the Staples high school radio channel WWPT 90.3 FM. 

While in the fall you may be used to hearing about touchdowns and boys’ soccer epic goals on the radio, this year in addition to those, WWPT is prioritizing covering girls sports to give them their moments of glory and Staples fame as well.

“In previous years most of, if not all, girls sports weren’t broadcast,” WWPT/STV Executive Coordinator Charlie Curran ’26 said. “In the past couple of years the program has come together and talked about getting more coverage for girls sports and for the first time this year we have done that.”

The goal for this school year is for WWPT to cover at least one girls’ home game for every two boys’ games. WWPT will focus initially on field hockey and soccer, but girls’  basketball and lacrosse will also be livestreamed throughout the year. 

Also, “The Clean-Up Crew,” a staple of Staples, will feature for the first time the girls’ soccer and field hockey team. The Clean-Up Crew is a postgame show that students can livestream or watch on Instagram traditionally after boys’ football, baseball, basketball and lacrosse games with funny interviews and footage from the game produced by StaplesTV (STV). 

“This will be the first time a girls sports Clean up Crew will happen,” Curran said. “It’s a huge step for the program.” 

To get footage for these post-game shows, pre-season media days are required, and the first girls’ soccer media day was a huge success.

 “This media day we were able to have an awesome video produced that made everyone excited for the season,” girls’ soccer captain Evelyn Bory ’26 said. 

Staples is seizing on the rapid expansion of coverage of female sports nationwide. For example, 2025 was the most watched WNBA regular season in league history, and the 2025 NCAA women’s lacrosse championship had an average of 428,000 viewers while the 2024 Men’s PLL championship only drew an average of 197,000. 

The Staples girls’ soccer seniors pose for media day. (Contributed by STV)

While WWPT and STV are expanding coverage of girls sports at Staples, podcasts such as The Ruden Report and PrepZone have been covering Staples/FCIAC girls sports for a while, including soccer, volleyball, field hockey, cheer, lacrosse, basketball, track, softball, golf, tennis, gymnastics, swim and dive and skiing. Inklings has even covered Water Polo and girls wrestling on the boys team. And whether it is from the studios at 70 North Ave, Inklings or another instagram interview, the athletes love the inclusivity, attention and coverage.

 “I love that girls’ sports at Staples are getting more attention,” Bory said. 

In a world where women’s sports are getting more and more coverage and being taken more seriously, the expansion of girls sports coverage at Staples is a necessary measure, and WWPT/STV’s initiative is a great first step.

“Our team getting more coverage and recognition is very motivating,” Bory said, “and I hope it continues through the rest of the season and in future years.”

Dylan Robbin ’28
Dylan Robbin ’28, Paper Editor
Paper Editor Dylan Robbin ’28 is a team player, both on and off the football field. As a quarterback and defensive end, finding a passion in sports journalism wasn’t too hard for him.  “I can write about sports in [Advanced Journalism],” Robbin said, “and I can also write about important stuff and current events that matter.” While sports may have led him to the field of journalism, he finds value in having an outlet for his impactful reporting.  “I like how my writing matters,” he said, “and people can read it instead of just writing for a class.”
