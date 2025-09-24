WWPT and STV expand coverage of Staples girls sports

“She steals the ball, she shoots, she scores!” This is an energetic phrase you may now hear on the Staples high school radio channel WWPT 90.3 FM.

While in the fall you may be used to hearing about touchdowns and boys’ soccer epic goals on the radio, this year in addition to those, WWPT is prioritizing covering girls sports to give them their moments of glory and Staples fame as well.

“In previous years most of, if not all, girls sports weren’t broadcast,” WWPT/STV Executive Coordinator Charlie Curran ’26 said. “In the past couple of years the program has come together and talked about getting more coverage for girls sports and for the first time this year we have done that.”

The goal for this school year is for WWPT to cover at least one girls’ home game for every two boys’ games. WWPT will focus initially on field hockey and soccer, but girls’ basketball and lacrosse will also be livestreamed throughout the year.

Also, “The Clean-Up Crew,” a staple of Staples, will feature for the first time the girls’ soccer and field hockey team. The Clean-Up Crew is a postgame show that students can livestream or watch on Instagram traditionally after boys’ football, baseball, basketball and lacrosse games with funny interviews and footage from the game produced by StaplesTV (STV).

“This will be the first time a girls sports Clean up Crew will happen,” Curran said. “It’s a huge step for the program.”

To get footage for these post-game shows, pre-season media days are required, and the first girls’ soccer media day was a huge success.

“This media day we were able to have an awesome video produced that made everyone excited for the season,” girls’ soccer captain Evelyn Bory ’26 said.

Staples is seizing on the rapid expansion of coverage of female sports nationwide. For example, 2025 was the most watched WNBA regular season in league history, and the 2025 NCAA women’s lacrosse championship had an average of 428,000 viewers while the 2024 Men’s PLL championship only drew an average of 197,000.

While WWPT and STV are expanding coverage of girls sports at Staples, podcasts such as The Ruden Report and PrepZone have been covering Staples/FCIAC girls sports for a while, including soccer, volleyball, field hockey, cheer, lacrosse, basketball, track, softball, golf, tennis, gymnastics, swim and dive and skiing. Inklings has even covered Water Polo and girls wrestling on the boys team. And whether it is from the studios at 70 North Ave, Inklings or another instagram interview, the athletes love the inclusivity, attention and coverage.

“I love that girls’ sports at Staples are getting more attention,” Bory said.

In a world where women’s sports are getting more and more coverage and being taken more seriously, the expansion of girls sports coverage at Staples is a necessary measure, and WWPT/STV’s initiative is a great first step.

“Our team getting more coverage and recognition is very motivating,” Bory said, “and I hope it continues through the rest of the season and in future years.”