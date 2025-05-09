Making waves: girls’ water polo team grows with out-of-school talent

Join the discussion.

The zoo had a variety of animals from spider monkeys, amur leopards, red pandas, bald eagles and more.
Animal behavior class embarks on field trip at Beardsley Zoo
The Westport Job Bank, set to relaunch in the coming days, will be completely free for both businesses and students, and no account will be required. The Job Bank will feature a wide range of opportunities, with a particular focus on business and merchant-related jobs, making it a valuable resource heading into the summer.
Westport Youth Commission set to launch updated Westport Job Bank
The P&Z holds all of their meetings over zoom, and they disable the waiting room feature to allow any Westporter to participate. This allows them to ensure their meetings are easily accessible to the public.
Unknown hacker “zoombombs” public hearing on Hamlet project
Sofia Alarcon-Frias ’25 (L) and Sloan Robinson ’25 (R) are members of the National Science Honor Society, and helped to run and organize the blood drive.
Science Honor Society hosts bloody successful blood drive
Packet of Zyns
Growing popularity of Zyn nicotine packets among teenagers create health risks, raising concerns
Coachella used to set the tone. Now, it just follows the algorithm.
Coachella isn’t cool anymore, and honestly? That’s fine.
While some students enjoy participating in class, other students don’t and are being penalized for it.
Redefining participation: Why being quiet doesn’t mean disengaged
This year's spring allergies are reported to be longer and worse than usual, with some areas of the northeast's allergy seasons being extended three weeks.
Achoo! A how-to on surviving the 2025 allergy season
Trump gives his speech about the TJCA in 2017, he claims that the tax cuts will help Americans of all demographics.
Trump’s tax cuts tend to Westport parents
Teachers should transition from test based assessments to collaborative group projects.
How project-based learning made Mandarin my favorite class
Is it really optional? Graph of acceptance rates of students who submitted test scores vs students who didn’t, having a harder chance of getting in.
Scores in, policies out: Schools reconsider stances on standardized testing
Students are now celebrating their college acceptances with extravagant bed parties. Family and friends help contribute to the party and surprise the student with a decked out bed filled with their college merch.
College bound, camera ready
Students on their final day of the trip
Students get a taste of Italy
The population of bobcats and bears is on the rise in Connecticut.
Stay off the menu: tips on bobcat and bear safety
Staples has been covered in these small plastic ducks spreading smiles and positivity.
Student-led duck project promotes joy, connection
President Trump Hopes to increase fertility rates in the U.S.
The White House plans for the next “baby boom” to increase American population
It is crucial for teens to take a personal finance class before graduating high school.
Why financial literacy matters for teens
The Collective West located at 940 Post Road East will officially close this weekend. It will be open March 19-March 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Designer Christian Siriano bids Westport farewell, relocates “The Collective West” to New York City
Seniors may feel confused as their college process comes to an end because while the decision might be made, the stress does not vanish immediately.
College decisions are in, but where’s the relief?
The flowers of the golden afternoon all pose with their head pieces. They are practicing with them to prepare for the show.
Bedford Acting Group puts their production of “Alice and Wonderland Jr.” to stage!
Greens Farms Academy player Stella Savone made seven goals in the game against Sacred Heart on May 8, matching her personal best for most scores in a single game.
Making waves: girls’ water polo team grows with out-of-school talent
Staples attacks on offense in the first quarter, where they would have a fast start.
Boys’ Lacrosse defeats Bishop Guertin, remains top ranked team in CT
Boys’ volleyball sweeps previously undefeated Trumbull in three sets.
Staples sweeps undefeated Trumbull in momentum gaining victory
The Staples boys’ lacrosse team beat New Canaan 7-6 on April 24 at New Canaan, making them number one in the state.
Boys’ lacrosse team triumphs over New Canaan, takes number 1 spot in state.
Although an official varsity sport, Staples rugby still has unique differences that separate it from other Staples sports. Even with challenges with traveling, scheduling and popularity, the rugby team continues to succeed at Staples.
The club that isn’t a club: Rugby maintains unique position as varsity sport
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Sophie Smith ’26, Editor-in-ChiefMay 9, 2025
Sophie Smith ’26
Greens Farms Academy player Stella Savone made seven goals in the game against Sacred Heart on May 8, matching her personal best for most scores in a single game.

With only 20 seconds left on the clock, Sacred Heart has possession. They make one final push, passing the ball to an inside player and hoping for a shot at goal. Noise echoes and the clock ticks. A score is attempted, but goalie Sami Maldonado blocks the shot. Staples quickly gains possession, the end-of-game bell rings and the squad beats Sacred Heart with a 27-7 victory.  

As summer nears, the fields flood with athletes eager to end their spring seasons with a win. However, one team, playing far from the stadium lights and crowds, finished their season with a splash: girls’ water polo. The team ended with a 5-4 record.

Water polo is historically a Staples sport, however, the lack of players in the past two years has prompted the administration to allow players who do not have a water polo team at their school to play at Staples. 

The squad now includes players from eight different schools who live in a variety of towns. Although this may seem like a setback to the team atmosphere, players clicked effortlessly. 

“I’m really lucky to be in such an amazing environment,” Wilton High School player Maddie Gimby ’25 said. “We all naturally support one another and joke around, so our chemistry is very natural.”

Coach Kade Ramirez’s experience coaching at water polo clubs in Connecticut allowed the team to recruit from a talented pool. Unlike most water polo teams, which recruit players with a heavy swimming background, Ramirez approaches the recruitment process from a non-swimming background, working to build teamwork and endurance at practice.

In addition to recruiting year-round players, some new members had never played water polo before this spring. 

“We spent a few practices teaching [new players] the basics, and now they have grown on their own so much that our opponents mistake them as year-round players,” Gimby said. 

Next season, the coaches hope to continue building this community, expanding competition and the recruitment process. 

“We plan to travel to other states nearby to tap into more competition,” Ramirez said. “A major goal for us is filling the stands at our home games and showing people why they should come watch.”

Sophie Smith ’26
Sophie Smith ’26, Paper Editor
Paper Editor Sophie Smith ’26 is a natural reader and writer, which are the attributes that drew her to journalism in the first place.  “My favorite part of journalism is definitely hunting stories and being able to use writing as a tool to tell a good story,” Smith said. When she’s not wrapped up in a good book she takes up more active hobbies such as going to the beach, walking her dogs and playing squash.  “I’ve been on the team since freshman year,” Smith said. “I love it because the other girls are great and everyone is so supportive.” 