Spotify levels up free experience

Jen Tooker came to the Staples Library to talk to Staples students for civics learning week last March.
Campaign suspended, Westport’s First Select Woman suspends her campaign for govern
Long Lots Elementary School’s new build is expected to break ground any day now.
Update on Long Lots Elementary School’s New Build
In May of 2025, the President’s Volunteer Service Award was put on temporary pause, with no clear future of its return.
PVSA award put on a temporary halt, leaving students waiting
A major accident on the Merritt Parkway caused significant traffic problems for students and teachers alike Monday morning.
Accident on Merritt Parkway causes hectic morning for Staples commuters
Staples High School rankings in the categories used by the U.S. News and World Report to derive its high school standings
Staples ranked as the sixth best high school in Connecticut by U.S. News and World Report
RoboWreckers meets every Monday and Wednesday in room 291 to prepare for the drones competition that will be hosted by Staples on Feb. 21.
Revamp Robotics: Staples hosts first ever drone competition
Alexa Vargas spreads positivity daily by greeting all the kids on the bus
Backbone of Staples: Dedicated bus drivers provide support
Sarah Kalb ’26, Jared Sale ’26 and Will Stoutenberg ’26 collaborate behind the scenes to make WWPT and STV shows run smoothly.
Behind the scenes: meet the students running WWPT, STV
The first month of school is over and staying organized with your school work is important.
One month in: How students are handling school
Temple Israel in Westport conducts their annual Yom Kippur service for members to reflect on the solemn holiday.
More than a day off: Students reflect on Yom Kippur
Phones are set to be banned starting the beginning of quarter two, where all students will be forced to put their phone in their lockers.
High School is locking away our phones, and our readiness for college
Brooke Kirkham shivers in a ball outside of school.
Brooke is cold!!!
Without phones, students may rediscover the power and importance of face to face connection.
Phones down, eyes up: what a school phone ban could teach us
The violent conflict between Israel and Gaza has had extreme effects on Westport. Graphic from VectorPortal
A call for conscience: Westport, Israel, and the question of humanitarian responsibility
During the summer, people enjoy the sands while boaters sail off the coast of Compo Beach.
Summer setback or recharge?: Time off turns into falling behind
Varsity girls’ soccer finish with a 2-0 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe on Oct. 30
Wreckers girls’ soccer takes down the Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons on Sept. 30
Kicker Mickey Ross ’26 lines up for a game winning field goal.
Friday night classic: Wreckers rally in back-and-forth thriller to claim 34–33 victory
Cody Feuerstadt ’29 was the New York Giants Junior Reporter in 2024. This means he won a competition to receive numerous prizes, including the opportunity to interview a player.
From stands to sideline: Cody Feuerstadt reflects on New York Giants Junior Reporter experience
Staples Wreckers wide receivers and defensive backs Justin Halky ’26 and Connor Petrosino ’28 celebrate together after Halky’s touchdown against the Stamford Black Knights.
Staples beats Stamford 49-6 in electric home opener
Natalie Chudowsky ’28 plays for the United States Youth National Team (USYNT) in the CONCACAF tournament.
Natalie Chudowsky prepares for next stop: Duke
The chefs cooked behind the bar at Sushi Jin and were very inviting and friendly.
Sushi Showdown: Sushi Jin and Pink Sumo battle it out for the best sushi downtown
The location of the soon-to-be Sephora will be in the Brooks Brothers location near Lux Bond & Green in the Brooks Corner Plaza.
Sephora announces arrival in Westport
Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy moments before their debut performance on Dancing with the Stars Season 34, Episode 1.
Get Ready With Me… to dance: Alix Earle steps into spotlight
Spotify announced on Sept. 15 that it upgraded free listeners to have access to certain perks once exclusive to Premium members.
Spotify levels up free experience
Cover of “Les Misérables” playbill
Staples players presents their new production Les Misérables
Gruel Britannia opened on July 17 in Westport, offering unique breakfast and lunch menus inspired by British cuisine.
Gruel Britannia brings taste of UK to Westport
Westports Academy of Dance seniors pose in their party scene dresses.
Westports Academy of Dance prepares for their 44th production of The Nutcracker!
The class of 2026 reflects on their hopes, aspirations and goals for the future, looking ahead to the year 2035.
“In 10 Years…” with the Class of 2026
A large display of pumpkins welcoming the fall season greets shoppers as soon as they enter the store, each with its own unique shape and color.
Trying Trader Joe’s newly released fall snacks
Streaming Staples: Student share views on “The Summer I Turned Pretty”
STREAMING STAPLES: The Summer I Turned Pretty
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Spotify levels up free experience

Byline photo of Zoya Gill ’28
October 5, 2025
Zoya Gill ’28
Spotify announced on Sept. 15 that it upgraded free listeners to have access to certain perks once exclusive to Premium members.

“Explore new ways to tune into your music with Spotify Premium…tap the banner to learn more,” — you’ve heard this overly cheery voice randomly interrupt your ears practically every five seconds during your midnight study cram-sessions. You have probably found the infuriating yet simple words tempt you nearly enough to surrender and finally join the premium members club. 

For years, countless complaints from Spotify free listeners have surfaced out of frustration, protesting against the constant ad interruptions that promote premium perks, making the free experience unenjoyable. The ads’ constant reminders of missing out on endless skips, having the AI DJ and having the power to pick what to listen to next (so your sad-song mood isn’t abruptly interrupted by “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter) has been widely disliked.

Recently, Spotify has reconsidered the free experience for listeners and made the barrier separating premium perks and no-cost streaming perks less extreme. On Sept. 15, Spotify announced that non-premium members are now in control of choosing their next song, finding tracks to listen to instantly and now have the ability to click on links to songs shared by artists or friends through social media. 

“We’re rolling out updates globally, making it easier (and more fun) than ever to listen, connect, and share music for free,” Spotify For the Record’s website said. “[…] Our goal is to help you get the most out of your music. We’re continuing to invest in making Spotify the best place for fans and creators to meet—no matter how they listen.”

However, free members still have certain disadvantages, including continuing to receive ads in between tracks and not having access to the AI DJ, an artificial intelligence system that creates personalized playlists and commentary catered to the listener’s music taste.

Some students, like Olivia Trimuschat ’29, reflected as a former free member and expressed her support for listeners that are now receiving certain perks she already pays monthly for.

“When I didn’t have Spotify premium it was really annoying because I couldn’t choose any of my music and there were a bunch of ads. I think it’s [the new updates] nice for them [free members], but with premium I get a lot more advantages,” Trimuschat said.

Another student who uses premium believes that the new additional perks for free users would make their Spotify experience more enjoyable and fun.

“I have a family plan for Spotify premium so I personally don’t have to pay for it. But the fact that people don’t have to pay for it [some of the new benefits] anymore sounds like a great idea to me,” Chloe De Buck ’28 said. “I don’t mind it at all.”

Zoya Gill ’28
Zoya Gill ’28, Paper Editor
Paper Editor Zoya Gill ’28 is a people person. From teaching elementary schoolers kindness to bringing joy to others with baking, she loves making people smile. After joining Kool to be Kind her freshmen year, she found a love for inspiring others. “I remember when I was younger,” Gill said, “I enjoyed those meetings [being taught kindness].” Because she loves having an impact on others, Gill joined Inklings out of excitement to reach a broad spectrum of people. “My sister had been really committed when she joined,” she  said. “I had seen the way she saw writing which inspired me.”   
