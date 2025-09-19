Staples students in Anhedonia band expand creativity with music

Maddy Gray ’28 Teen Band Night at Toquet Hall featured Mia Moore ’26, Emersyn Miller ’26, Evelyn Overly ’28 and Scarlett Shope ’26, along with Masuk High School student Jake Ryan playing in their band Anhedonia.

The beaming lights dimmed. The chattering dissolved. The strum of the first chord echoed around the room. Then, it erupted into Carrie Underwood’s, “Before He Cheats.” The concert had begun.

On Sept. 13, Staples students had a unique and exciting experience. The band Anhedonia performed at Toquet Hall for Teen Band Night. They played their setlist of both covers and originals for the students and adults in the audience. The audience and the band both thought it was an amazing experience.

“They’re really, really talented and it’s really, really fun music and it’s a fun environment,” Harper Iglehart ’28, an audience member, said. “You know, bring your friends, bring whoever. It’s a good time.”

The members of the band enjoyed performing at Toquet Hall just as much as the audience members enjoyed watching, and they said that they love to perform and share their music and talent.

“It makes me feel really good because I feel like it gives people insight into my life and […] [when] I’m really proud of something, I want to be able to show it off and […] I feel accomplished,” lead singer Emersyn Miller ’26 said.

Being a part of a band not only allows the members to display their talents and hard work, but also allows them to become closer with one another. The band has been together for about a year and they are all good friends. Being creative and working together allows them to produce music they love to play and share.

“I really do like it and I like that I can collaborate with my bandmates and stuff for the covers and also for the originals because I feel like it also brings us closer as friends,” Miller said.

Being in a band also serves as a creative outlet and allows the members to express themselves in unique ways.

“There are things that I don’t want to talk about that I can write about […] [and] I can express my emotions,” Evelyn Overly ’28, lead guitarist, said.

The band members and audience members agree that by using their talents to produce and share their creative art, the band made this experience rewarding and memorable.

“My favorite thing was hearing their original songs for the first time because they were very cool and very emotional,” Sam Skopp ’28, an audience member, said, “and I thought just as a whole the band was very creative.”